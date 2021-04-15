Jurassic Park imminent? Don’t buy tickets yet

Will Max Hodak and Elon Musk bring back the Tyrannosaurus rex? I wouldn’t bet a bitcoin any time soon. (Creative Commons image seen on Pixabay).

A few days ago we read in various media a story (little or nothing verified) related to the close environment of Elon Musk. Like everything to do with this guru of the new economy (even remotely) this information went viral, giving rise to headlines such as “Elon Musk’s circle claims they could build a Jurassic Park.” Should we take that claim seriously? No, not at all, and now let’s see why.

In the first place, if you analyze all the media hype you discover that the origin is a tweet (a bravado that anyone could say after a few beers) published by Max hodak, president and co-founder of the Neuralink company, in which he apparently Elon musk is the main shareholder.

The tweet in question read something like this:

“We could probably build a ‘Jurassic Park’ if we wanted to. They would not be genetically authentic dinosaurs, but perhaps after 15 years of breeding + engineering, we would get new super exotic species ”.

If you analyze the tweet, you will see a lot of conditionals. “We could, we wanted, would be” and nothing behind … just words. If the claim has gone viral, it is because of the studied use of the pronoun in the first person of the masculine plural. Without that “U.S”, Which people have immediately associated with Elon Musk in addition to Hodak, the tweet would have passed without pain or glory.

Max Hodak, president and founder of Neuralink, during an intervention. (Image credit: Neuralink).

So the Neuralink company, (which made headlines in February for implanting a chip in a monkey to allow him to play a video game with his mind) is in the business of making a park with revived dinosaurs? I’m afraid not, there is no press release issued by the company in this regard, and in fact Max Hodak’s tweet does not even mention the company of which he is founder.

But let’s assume for a moment that Hodak, Musk commissioned Neuralink to build a Jurassic Park in some unknown corner of the planet. Could these seasoned representatives of the most sophisticated tech startups on the planet carry out such a project? The answer again is no.

First, in the 1993 film, scientists managed to bring dinosaurs back through DNA sucked in by a mosquito primal, which remained trapped in a piece of amber. Well, I’m afraid such a thing was impossible in 1993 and still is in 2021.

First of all, there is no DNA that can last 66 million years without being completely degraded. Second, mosquitoes were most likely unable to pierce the tough skin of tyrannosaurs and other large Jurassic beasts. Third, if the insects of that time were to achieve this, the blood would most likely be mixed with that obtained from parasitizing other species. Furthermore, as soon as it enters the digestive tract, mosquitoes begin to digest the parasitized blood, further contaminating the genetic sequences.

Taking into account the enormous number of species of saurians that remain to be identified. How, then, to know which species each sample would correspond to? Finally, if all the previous problems were solved. What contemporary animal species would we use as a host to try to obtain viable eggs? Remember that there were no survivors among the saurians (with the exception of birds) and that the closest reptile among current living beings – the crocodile – is evolutionarily far removed from those Jurassic beasts.

Visit the Jurassic Park? I would not buy the tickets yet. (Image credit: Wikipedia).

Another thing would be for us to talk about build a Pleistocene Park, in which we could revive the European megafauna of about 50,000 years ago. Can you imagine how good selfies would look with mammoths, woolly rhinos, giant deer or saber-toothed tigers?

Keep in mind that that age, 50,000 years, is the one with the oldest DNA remains that are preserved, those of our extinct cousin the Neanderthal. Of all the species named above, there are living “relatives” evolutionarily close enough to try to bring them back. (An Asian elephant as a mammoth surrogate mother, for example).

Another thing is that it will pay to do it. ¿It would be ethical continue with our terrible environmental policy, whose reducing consequences for biodiversity on the planet we all know, while we try to recover species that became extinct after the ice age, simply for profit? I do not even want to imagine the riots that environmentalists, animal rights and other pressure groups would organize to end such a project. (Of the movement “Stop 5G” better not to mention).

In view of all these impediments. Do you really think that – as a result of a simple disjointed tweet – we are facing a “scientific revolution” as I have come to read? I am totally skeptical.

I am not saying that we will never see a biological “something” similar to a dinosaur, but I am convinced that the approach to achieving such a thing will not come from recovering antediluvian DNAInstead, the most probable thing is that they start from current DNA (let’s say chicken) and then begin to “retrace” the genetic path that led them to have the current characteristics. In this sense, six years ago I told you about an interesting work with chicken embryos that lost their beak to develop something similar to the snout of a dinosaur, something similar to the snout of a dinosaur.

