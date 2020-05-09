Saturday 09 May, 2020

The legendary coach, winner of various titles in his career, celebrates one more year and some clubs dedicated an affectionate greeting on a new anniversary for the strategist who won two Champions League and was multi-champion with Bayern Munich in two periods.

On May 9, 1945, the former German player and historical coach Jupp Heynckes was born in Mönchengladbach. An idol of the team where he is indigenous, winner of various titles with the ‘foals’ and world champion in 1974, is part of the record of the experienced coach.

Once retired from football in which he won six championships with Gladbach ‘, his role as a strategist in the Bundesliga was revealed, who led the mentioned cast, Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich and had steps outside his country in Athletic de Bilbao, Real Madrid, among others.

And it would be with the ‘Bavarian’ table where he would establish himself as a club legend. He won nine titles in two different periods, the most important being the Champions League in 2013 and being a select part of coaches who won the ‘triple crown’ the same year.

On his way out of Germany, Heynckes reaped with Real Madrid the seventh ‘Orejona’ with the meringues in 1998, after beating Juventus 1-0, in addition to obtaining a Spanish Super Cup that same year.

The Bavarian legend celebrates a new year of life and some clubs sent an affectionate greeting to the mythical German strategist.

The legend and top scorer of the club turns 75! 🎉 Congratulations, Jupp #Heynckes! Die # DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/nMMl9Wswh4 – Borussia (@borussia_es) May 9, 2020

