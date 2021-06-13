‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: The problems behind the scenes that led to its cancellation

The cancellation of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ by Netflix is ​​one of the ones that has raised the most questions among viewers and the industry in general, due to the interest that the platform had placed in it in the beginning. It is true that the criticism was not accompanied, but Nielsen pointed out in its independent study of streaming audiences, published the day after its “cancellation” was announced, that the series led by Josh Duhamel was getting better data than expected. Now thanks to the Hollywood Reporter we know that the drama was brewing for a long time and behind the scenes.

One of the first problems was the choice of Steven DeKnight as showrunner. He asked Netflix for $ 12 million per episode and the platform brought him down to $ 9 million, quite a bit for a superhero title (episodes of Marvel series usually cost between 15 and 20 million). Shortly after filming began, it was clear that DeKnight was not going to be able to adjust to that budget, nor to the time required by Netflix, with whom he did not stop arguing about creative differences. The result was that DeKnight was replaced by Sang Kyu Kim. at the helm of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ and the budget skyrocketed between the changes that had to be made and more time wasted on the account in post-production. A source close to Netflix sets the total spending for the first season at $ 130 million, but others estimate that it actually reached $ 200 million..

In addition to all these problems, in the executive part there were also changes that could condemn the future of the series. Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content and who gave the green light to ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, left the company, and Bela Bajaria entered, whose first task would be to analyze the latest projects approved by its predecessor and decide what to do with them. And an expensive series with mediocre reviews didn’t sound solid enough to keep investing in.

The second chance: ‘Supercrooks’

But here they had a problem: that they had already started talking about using it as the first stone for an entire cinematographic universe, taking advantage of all the material that was in Mark Millar’s comics. Industry sources point out that the problem with these plans is that they lack an executive like Kevin Feige who is in charge of developing this universe properly. Likewise, Netflix continues to trust Millar’s work and its expansion capacity and that is why they have confirmed the series of ‘Supercrooks’, related to ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, selling it as the continuation of the universe while cutting the wings of the previous series. It will be necessary to see if the public is willing to give Netflix’s Millarworld a second chance or if with a severed series they have enough. On Netflix they seem to continue without being aware of how frustrating it is for a viewer to spend time on something that they will later leave halfway.