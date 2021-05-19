‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, the new Netflix series, is the cheap ‘Watchmen’

At this point in superhero cinema it does not seem that Jupiter’s Legacy (since 2021), another of the Netflix series created by the American Steven S. DeKnight According to the homonymous comic by screenwriter Mark Millar and cartoonist Frank Quitely (since 2013), it can contribute a lot to the genre.

No, certainly, when its ingredients smell like seen from Watchmen (Zack Snyder, Damon Lindelof, 2009, 2019) to The Boys (Eric Kripke, since 2019), through all those films and television fictions in which the role of this type of superhuman characters is questioned, either by other people or in your own concerns and interactions. On the other hand, the ambiguity, fuzzy sides and explosive secrets in these narratives are nothing to write home about here.

Steven S. DeKnight had just signed the five-chapter scripts for Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Joss Whedon, 1997-2003) and twelve for its spin-off, Angel (Whedon and David Greenwalt, 1999-2004), fifteen for Smallville (Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, 2001-2011) or three from Daredevil (Drew Goddard, 2015-2018). He is the architect of the three seasons of Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010-2013) and the miniseries Spartacus: Gods of the sand (2011); and Pacific Rim: Insurrection (2018) has been the only thing that has contributed to the big screen so far.

The broad brush from ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

Obviously, with this trajectory, Jupiter’s Legacy not revealed as a highlight from the filmmaker neither in the opinion of the public nor in that of professional critics, although the rest of his contributions are not to shoot rockets either.

His speech is quite abusing the broad brush. Stories about superheroes are not usually the height of depth or eloquence, but this Netflix series is obvious and overly simple. It has to be said anyway that Jupiter’s Legacy is the weirdest superhero origin story we may have heard of.

Furthermore, the eight chapters of its starter season end with a mysterious bait so that curiosity makes viewers want to continue watching it, or with a forceful twist. And the same enigmas of the plot are still striking. In particular, for its structure with flashbacks about the remote past of certain characters. But the most important and most corrosive steering wheel is waiting.

A superhuman tale of balance

Stephanie Economou’s score (Manhunt: Unabomber) complies without too much prominence, and we only become truly aware that it is there by some beautiful choirs from chapter seven.

The cast also, without their performances ever standing out; from Josh Duhamel (11.22.63), Ben Daniels (House of Cards), Elena Kampouris (Men, women and children) and Andrew Horton (How to woo a punk girl) as Sheldon, Walter, Chloe and Brandon Sampson to Matt Lanter (Timeless) as George Hutchence, Leslie Bibb (An Exemplary Citizen) as Grace Kennedy-Sampson, Mike Wade (SEAL Team) as Fitz Small or Ian Quinlan (Gotham) in Hutch’s shoes. Not even Jupiter’s Legacy gives them a footing other than to behave like this.

In addition, nor there are many incentives in itvisual planning, which at first shows a certain incoherence, as if jumping from one style to another without a solution of continuity. But he sits down as the episodes go by and gives us some successful transitions.

As a result of all the above, this Netflix series is the Watchmen cheap, with the superheroes far from exemplary, the disquisitions about their attitudes and their mission and serious facts behind their backs and fractures that influence the present; Yes OK some essential ingredients are very reminiscent of the heart of Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010). One can decide to continue with Jupiter’s Legacy in the future second season, of course; but the first on the list will not be able to do so.

