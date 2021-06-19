Jupiter’s Legacy star still stunned by cancellation

Josh Duhamel, who played Utopian on Jupiter’s Legacy, acknowledged his surprise at the series’ cancellation. Also, doubt if it would return to production in case of a renovation.

The great promise of 2021 of Netflix as for his series, Jupiter’s Legacy, it was a resounding failure. Despite the fact that the show was not to everyone’s dislike, but on the contrary, it pleased many, the company decided to cancel it. One season was enough to get it off the air. What happened?

The reasons that the company would have had are a mystery, since while it is said that it was due to a low reception, other media assure that the reason would have been other. In the press of Hollywood it has been reported that the project was canceled due to budget problems and creative differences among executives.

Jupiter’s Legacy chapters reportedly received $ 3 million less than they needed

Given all this, and considering that the final episode was very clear that there would be more material, several of the most surprised were the cast members.

The voice of the participants

Josh duhamel, the main actor of this installment, played the superhero Utopian, who leads the Union, but that is between his morals and the advances of the modern world. The interpreter commented on his impressions of the quick completion of the work. The artist was very disappointed by what happened.

“You know, it’s just disappointing, I’m not going to lie. We all worked very hard on it and promoted it very hard and we thought we did a really good show, and I think [con] the audience, it works very well and continues to do really well.

We were a bit surprised that it wasn’t renovated. For me, I never saw him last more than two or three seasons because that would have complied with any graphic novel that was written for him. And that second season was going to be a lot of fun because it had the makings of this modern tragedy where pretty dark things happen to The Utopian. And he was creatively excited to do that.

I’m not sure of the reasoning. I am grateful for the opportunity to have done so and I think we all did a very good job of it. But this is the way of the business, you take your lumps. I don’t know if we’ll ever see it again [El Utópico]. Although it sure would have been fun to do that second season. I think they should do a feature, just summarizing what would have happened in season two. I don’t do the entire season, just a feature. . . . I don’t know if they will or not, but all those costumes are ready to go. And they weren’t cheap, I’ll tell you that, “he told Cinemablend.

However, this is not the end of the Millarword on NetflixInstead, the platform is already preparing other productions for its catalog focused on this universe.