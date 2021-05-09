‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ season 2: date, cast, plot …

First poster and images of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

In 2017, Netflix bought Millarworld, a comic book publisher created by writer Mark Millar. If you don’t know Millar’s name by heart, you’ve probably seen him on the big screen before; is the writer responsible for creating the comics that inspired ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘Kingsman’, while also writing the Marvel comics that inspired the films ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Logan’. So when Netflix bought Millarworld for between $ 40 and $ 50 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was a big deal, and one that only has Disney buying Marvel in 2009 and Warner Bros. buying DC in 1969 as precedent. It took four years to see what that deal would actually produce for Netflix, but the first piece of that puzzle is ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ a superhero series starring Josh Duhamel and based on a comic book series Millar himself wrote from 2013.

Millarworld will have many more projects making their way into Netflix’s crowded catalog, but this is the first one so it should generate excitement. The first season tells a superhero story that feels a little different than what we’re used to with the worlds of Marvel or DC. We don’t know these characters for decades and decades of canon and influence. And that’s what allows for some of the biggest twists of the eight-episode first season.

Will there be a season 2 of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’?

We can’t be sure yet, as Netflix generally takes a little time after a series premiere to deliberate and decide whether to officially order another season. But it is clear that Millar, who, in addition to this being his story, now also runs this Millarworld division of Netflix, sees ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ as a multi-season story.

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter how he decides whether something should be a TV show or movie, he specifically cited the fact that in 22 issues (10 for ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ and 12 for the spin-off ‘Jupiter’s Circle’, featuring more on the way), the story is the longest he has ever done.

We look at it as a group, and I try to be objective about it and think, “Okay, would that be too crowded in a two-hour, three-act structure, or would it be better to serve it as a story that spans multiple seasons?” At the moment, Jupiter’s Legacy is the longest I’ve ever published. There are 22 numbers and another 12 as of this summer. If we tried to make that like a movie, we would have lost a lot. Something that could be three episodes on a TV show would be a 40 second flashback on a movie.

Showrunner Sang Kyu Kim (who replaced Steven DeKnight from ‘Daredevil’ mid-production due to creative differences) also told SyFy during a set visit that the plan from the beginning has been to develop the show for various seasons, but also that his story does not follow Millar’s comic series step by step.

“Obviously, we have the comics there, but this is really our adaptation of that foundation,” Kim said. “We had a lot of freedom and support from Netflix, to really take a comic book adaptation and create the best show possible. Obviously, it influenced us, but we also contributed a lot. You have to do it for several seasons, hopefully. Even within a season, you must generate a lot of unique stories. But the comic was an incredible base to work on as an adaptation. “

And if we search those comics for story search, well, there’s a lot in there. There have been two five-issue volumes of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ so far (10 issues total), and the series’ stories deviate a bit from the comic. (A comic story the show doesn’t touch on? Walter thinks the Union should tell then-President Obama what to do in his second term and how to save the ailing economy.) The comics probably won’t make it to future seasons, there are a ton of other ideas that could be expanded and / or exploited in more arcs. There is also a spinoff comic, ‘Jupiter’s Circle’, which further describes the lives of the original six Union superheroes in the flashback sequences. There is … a lot to choose from.

Jupiter’s Legacy ‘, Season 2: Plot

Unused comic stories aside, there’s already a lot to go on from Season 1 to Season 2 of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’. First of all, we will have to see the aftermath of that final big reveal, which showed us that basically every conflict in current history has been the work of Walter / Brainwave. Granted his comic history with wanting to get directly involved with politics, this makes sense, and as he explains to his daughter, Raikou, in the final moments, he only hopes to gain power, the leadership of the Union, for himself. Unfortunately, he has revealed too much of his evil plan and slits his own daughter’s throat. However, Grace and Sheldon find out, so this should set off some big fireworks.

There are also the ongoing storylines with the younger generation of characters. Utopian and Paragon had a decent father / son moment defeating Blackstar at the Supermax, but Paragon still saw that his father appreciated the code more than his own son; hesitated to save it. Their fractured relationship probably is even more so.

And speaking of father-son relationships, we finally find out what Hutch’s plan is – he’s using that superweapon and his teleportation device to locate his father, George / Skyfox. The thing is, despite the fact that we “saw” Skyfox go head-to-head in the present in the finale with Walter and Grace … we don’t even know if that was the real Skyfox. In fact, it probably wasn’t, considering that Walter fabricated that whole scene as some kind of psyop, and Grace and Sheldon believed it. Perhaps once Hutch (perhaps with Chloe’s help) locates George, we will get more answers and information.

And it is clear that there is still a story to tell within the flashbacks. While we got to see his adventure on the island and how the original six heroes gained their own superpowers, we didn’t see what, exactly, George did that resulted in his separation from the Union. We also don’t see David Conrad / Blue Bolt in the present, so what happens to him remains anyone’s guess.

Ultimately, what will likely be the common thread of the series will be the code, and how strictly the heroes adhere to it. One of the most heartbreaking moments of season 1 is when Janna, living by the code, as she’s always been told, dies in Grace’s arms. And as Grace later points out, the bad guy comes to live; this doesn’t seem right, and it’s clearly causing a rift between the heroes. It will surely be explored immensely as the series progresses.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, Season 2: Release Date

It’s hard to say for sure without knowing if the series is officially resuming or not, but if they get the nod, it should be around the same date next year, if not, a little later. Netflix is ​​usually pretty good at getting the ball rolling on its biggest series, but ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ has a large scale and a lot of post-production work involved. Usually a show like ‘Stranger Things’ takes a little longer to get back on the air than, say, ‘Grace and Frankie’, and it’s easy to see why ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ would lean more towards the pattern of the former.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, Season 2: Cast

Again, without an official word on season 2, we don’t know for sure. But if Season 2 happens, it would be impossible to move on without the key cast members: Josh Duhamel (as Sheldon / The Utopian), Leslie Bibb (as Grace / Lady Liberty), Ben Daniels (as Walter / Brainwave), Matt Lanter ( as George / Skyfox), Andrew Horton (Brandon / Paragon), Elena Kampouris (Chloe), Ian Quinlan (Hutch) and Matt Wade (as Fitz).

However, a couple of characters that may not return would include Blackstar (Tyler Mane), who looks like his arc may have ended. That said, Mane was a blast to watch on this series, and with his superhero villain he fitted in very well, so we’d be more than happy if he got a little more travel. Anna Akana is less likely to return as Raikou, who, uh, died in the final moments of season 1. Still, there is always the chance that we will have flashbacks and see why she and Walter have such a poor relationship.

