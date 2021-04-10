‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ on Netflix: first trailer and poster

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: First images of the Netflix adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely The series will arrive on the platform on May 7

After spending nearly a century protecting humanity, the first generation of superheroes must pass the baton on to their children to carry on their legacy. But tensions mount when young people, eager to prove themselves, fail to live up to either their parents’ legendary public reputation or their demanding personal standards.

Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel, and Ben Daniels.

STEVE WILKIE / NETFLIX © 2020

The next May 7th comes to Netflix ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. It is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and exposes the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty. With Sang Kyu Kim as showrunner and executive producer, the series today released a first teaser in which we can already see the most terrifying villain of the season, Blackstar, now come to life. In the clip with the first images, Hutch was introduced for the first time (Ian Quinlan), son of one of his greatest enemies and Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), daughter of the world’s greatest superhero. Sheldon Sampson (Josh duhamel) in 1929; as well as his son, Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton). Finally, the first generation of superheroes Lady Liberty / Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), The Utopian / Sheldon Sampson (Josh duhamel) and Brainwave / Walter Sampson (Ben daniels).

Defined by Millar himself as a mix between ‘The Avengers’, ‘The Godfather 2’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, the trailer makes it very clear that we are facing a spectacular series in which, everything is said, already many watch Netflix’s ‘The Boys’. Along with the trailer that we can see above, the first posters of the main characters have also come to light. Which one do you like the most?

