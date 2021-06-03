Jupiter’s Legacy: Netflix cancels second season and announces Supercrooks spin-off

Netflix has positioned itself very high in the entertainment industry, but on the way to success it has run into powerful competitors, including production companies dedicated to superhero stories. The red streaming giant recently released The Legacy of Jupiter – 35%, a series based on the comic by Mark Millar, but it seems that things did not go well. According to Deadline, Netflix has canceled the second season but gives the green light to Supercrooks, a spin-off also inspired by the comic of the same name by Thousand.

Do not miss: Netflix premieres in June 2021

The Legacy of Jupiter tells the story of the first generation of superheroes that has kept the world safe for almost a century. But now the children are the ones who get the mantle and need to live up to the hype, unleashing an adventure full of drama, power and loyalty that takes shape not only in a set time, but over several decades. The series was able to position itself in the first places of the global top on Netflix but things take a very different course today, as we will not have a second season. This is the declaration of Mark Millar, who also worked as a screenwriter on the small screen adaptation, on the news:

I’m really proud of what the team accomplished with Jupiter’s Legacy and the incredible work everyone did that season of origin. I have been asked a lot about what we are planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the supervillains are doing. I’ve always loved crime stories, from Scorsese to Tarantino, and supervillains are always the funniest part of any superhero story. Doing something exclusively focused on the villains they fight feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad boy in a world riddled with good guys who want to throw you in jail.

We invite you to read: The Sandman: Neil Gaiman lashes out at racists who criticize Netflix series’ diverse cast

The famous comic book writer talks about the cancellation of The Legacy of Jupiter, a difficult decision but one that will work to expand the ambitious universe that he created in his mind. It is clear that Netflix also wants to win in the business of entertainment with superheroes (especially before the visible success of Marvel Studios, DC Films or The Boys – 95% on Amazon Prime Video). Mark Millar ensures that the Netflix spin-off will be exciting and that the cast of the first series will be able to take a break until further notice.

Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters for me, so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic that I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years ago. Considering where we are going next, we’ve made the difficult decision to let our incredible cast slip out of their commitment to the series as we continue to carefully develop all the realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga. We’re sure we’ll be back later and we just want to thank you guys for your continued support and the cast and crew who made this look so good.

Mark Millar ensures that the characters of The Legacy of Jupiter They will return in the future but not with their series, but in other productions. Netflix still has the clear intention of expanding the world created by the comic book writer, but the plans are revealed slowly. Supercrooks began to be published in 2018 and stars Johnny Bolt, a thief with electrical powers who only knows how to make a living by stealing; The interesting thing about the comic is that it is not developed in the United States (cliché), but in Spain.

You may also be interested in: Ragnarok: Season 2 Already Has Critical Rating