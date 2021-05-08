Jupiter’s legacy is trending with praise and criticism

Amazon and Netflix cannot compete against the titans that are the DCEU and the MCU. The best strategy Amazon has found is to produce series that give fans something that we will hardly see in either of the two aforementioned cinematic universes: gore, a lot of blood. I would also add that deconstruction of the genre, but in its own way, somewhat tepid, actually, both universes have done it in a sense. Amazon has definitely worked this formula with The Boys – 95% and, in recent times, with Invincible – 100%

Netflix has tried to get into this game with The Legacy of Jupiter – 35%. This series is based on the homonymous comic with a script by Mark Millar and art by Frank Quitely. Unlike the other two series mentioned, this one does not play with the idea of ​​an evil Superman, quite the opposite. It introduces us to one who is too good for his own good in a world that resembles ours. The situation gets out of control because the other heroes get fed up with not living up to that paragon of virtues who walks and talks.

Unfortunately the critics did not love this show; They have praised his action scenes, but think that he does not stray as he would like from all the clichés of the genre. It’s something that may have worked a couple of years ago.

That hasn’t stopped many fans of the genre from watching the series and trending it on Twitter. Some loved her, others hated her and there is no shortage of those who still do not know what to think about it. Of course, several who did not like the series are fans of the comic, so that seems to be a factor in not appreciating the Netflix version.

Here are the best tweets:

You know When I saw the trailer for The Legacy of Jupiter I thought it was going to end up looking like cheap junk. And sometimes first impressions are correct. Good to Know. I think I better go back to read the comic.

You know when I saw the trailer for Jupiters legacy I thought it was gonna end up looking like cheap crap. And sometimes first impressions are correct. Thats good to know. Think i’ll reread the comic again instead. pic.twitter.com/JAE2keZe8B – Ghost of Fonzy (@LopezFonzy) May 8, 2021

Jupiter’s legacy tells two stories and goes nowhere with neither

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ tells two stories and gets nowhere with either https://t.co/UvL1ASKXER pic.twitter.com/1qcAlacPud – David Papp (@DavidPapp) May 8, 2021

I’m trying to like The Legacy of Jupiter, but honestly, I’m tired of this ‘What if superheroes were darker or whatever.’ Invincible did it in a unique way, but it also helped that it set it apart from the rest that it was an animated series. If I wanted to see a Superman-like character… I would just see Superman.

I’m trying to get into Jupiter’s Legacy but honestly, just tired if these “What if Superheroes but dark or whatever”. Invincible did it just uniquely enough, but it also helped it was animated to set it apart. If I want to see a Superman like character … I’ll just watch Superman. – LA Chavez -THE PRESERVE KICKSTARTER IS FUNDED! (@lachwriter) May 8, 2021

The Boys, Invincible and now The Legacy of Jupiter. Now is the best time to be an adult superhero fan.

The Boys, Invincible and Now Jupiter’s Legacy. Now is the best time to be an adult super heroes fan. pic.twitter.com/HmZnLrOKvX – TSCOOLER (@INFINITEMAGNESS) May 7, 2021

I’m trying to see The Legacy of Jupiter. I’m already hating these wigs.

Trying out Jupiter’s Legacy. I’m already hating these wigs. pic.twitter.com/IrKXkTph9F – J. (@jenfelelle) May 7, 2021

I’m going to need the second season of Legacy of Jupiter right now.

Ima need Jupiter’s legacy season two right now pic.twitter.com/b5IsAN8Thy – Toddo (@ x0_infinite) May 8, 2021

Jupiter’s legacy is very good. It makes me wish I hadn’t stopped buying comics.

Jupiter’s Legacy was solid. Made me wish I hadn’t stopped buying the comics. – Captain Marvel-ology! (@CaptMarvelology) May 7, 2021

On Netflix they are risky. ‘What if we take this comic called’ The Legacy of Jupiter ‘whose only attraction is the artist who drew the story and we adapt it to a medium in which the main thing that gets lost in translation is … the artist who drew that story ‘.

Netflix are wild. “What if we took this comic ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ whose only appeal is the artist drawing the story, and we adapted it into a medium where the primary thing lost in translation is … the artist who drew the story” – lil ‘Steve Morris (@stevewmorris) May 6, 2021

Edna Moda has just seen the first chapter of The Legacy of Jupiter and has a tip: No layers

Edna Mode just watched the first episode of Jupiter’s Legacy and has some advice. pic.twitter.com/rt0EyZ0z5v – 🅰🅶🅴🅽🆃 🅾🅵 🅰🆅🅴🆁🅰🅶🅴🅽🅴🆂🆂 (@Oxymoronic_Ian) May 7, 2021

Man, the guy they got to play Walter Sampson in Legacy of Jupiter looks EXACTLY like Old Man Logan in his present day makeup.

Man, the guy they got playing Walter Sampson in Jupiter’s Legacy looks EXACTLY like Old Man Logan in his present day makeup – Matt (@Matt_FOS) May 7, 2021

Of all those comments, the one with the most agreement is the one who thinks it must have been an animated series. That’s a lesson that more comic-based series should learn. Animation works perfectly to capture the essence of that kind of visual narrative.

