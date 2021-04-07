Jupiter’s Legacy, by Mark Millar, presents its first official trailer – Tomatazos

Almost four years after Mark Millar first announced a partnership with Netflix to bring his creations to screen, the streaming service is finally about to release its first adaptation of Millarworld. Jupiter’s Legacy, a sprawling superhero epic with nearly limitless ambition that, like Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, spans multiple generations of crime fighters, though superpowers abound here as a group of younger heroes He tries to live up to the precedent set by his super-powered parents.

Jupiter’s Legacy is a comic book series authored by Thousand which was first published in 2013 under the Image Comics label in the form of a miniseries and with several prequels. To date, it is the longest comic series the writer has put out under his own company. The adaptation synopsis tells that after nearly a century of keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must give their children room to carry on the legacy. But tensions rise as young superheroes, hungry to prove themselves, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and exacting personal standards.

Unsurprisingly from the writer, the source material is very violent, and it’s full of twists that come from someone who knows traditional superhero mythology from the inside out. This might not have been adapted in a better way if it had been made into a movie, which was what was announced in 2015 (although it may happen in the future), but 3 years later it was revealed that a series would arrive in the future with Steven S. DeKnight as showrunner.

Well, there is very little left for the production to land on the streaming platform and to remember it, Netflix has just released the first official trailer. The first look had already reached us a day before with the poster that also reveals that the premiere will be this May 7. According to the profile found on IMDb, it will have a total of 8 episodes but the duration of each one is not specified. It is possible that, judging by the number of parts the season has been divided into, they will last from 45 minutes to an hour.

It is inevitable to believe that Jupiter’s Legacy is Netflix’s answer to The Boys – 95%, the series of superheroes that are not really such heroes that we say, and that became one of the main hits of Amazon Prime Video since the launch of its first season. The style is similar, in that it is a story with characters who have superpowers and is intended for a more adult audience, but the plot of both is very different from each other. However, there will be many more details that will make this series can make a difference.

While there have been huge superhero stories on screen, ever since the epic Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, up to Zack Snyder’s gigantic Justice League – 82% of four hours that premiered in March, Thousand promises a story with an almost mind-boggling scope and scale. This is what he told Empire magazine in an interview:

It is a 50-year story that is contained within a franchise. It has a cast of 50 or 60 characters with powers. The story begins in 1929 and continues until the end of time. It traverses all time and space and explains the mystery of human existence, all linked to a superhero story.

In this way, the writer implies that it is a story of great proportions, but then he said that Netflix let them do what they wanted and that he never questioned what the team of Jupiter’s Legacy as for the scale of greatness of everything that will show on the small screen.

There hasn’t been a single conversation where someone has said, “Can we make that explosion a little smaller?” Big ideas are paying off.

