‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, a superheroic tripe

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And if you like superheroes more sui generis, maybe you like Jupiter’s Legacy, a new series that surely is not the best that has come out this week, but without a doubt it is the most picturesque.

So we started by reviewing what’s new on Netflix, including its typical list of original content, among which we highlight Jupiter’s Legacy… because everything looks better with a cape.

Seriously, Jupiter’s Legacy This is what you expect: a new adaptation of a more or less successful comic whose rights Netflix was seized. And yes, it is a tripe of a father and very gentleman of mine. To understand it, you go to the RAE and watch the series. Or is it what seemed to me, who did not know the comic: Jupiter’s Legacy is like a meal based on leftovers: a handful of Watchmen, a pinch of The Boys, another of the old DC Comics imaginary … Comparisons are inevitable ; the result… Let’s just say that Jupiter’s Legacy is shabby and interesting in equal measure, which is not without its merit. If we add to this that the week brings very loose material … Jupiter’s Legacy has its point.

The odometer. “A widowed trucker who has just completed 500,000 km on the road must face the possibility that an apprentice will replace him in the job that has come to define him.”

Girl from Nowhere (T2). “Nanno is an intelligent and mysterious girl who goes from one institute to another revealing the darkest secrets of both students and teachers.”

Sons of Sam: A Descent into Hell (T1). “The case of the Son of Sam became an obsession for the journalist Maury Terry, who ended up convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.”

Monster. “A talented teenager, implicated in a robbery that ends in murder, fights to prove his innocence and integrity against a judicial system that finds him guilty.”

Navillera (T1). “A 70-year-old man with a dream and a 23-year-old man with a gift lift each other up from harsh realities and face the challenge of becoming dancers.”

Selena: The Series (T2). “Iconic Tex-Mex singer Selena is made famous by her and her family’s efforts to fulfill the dreams of a lifetime.”

Super me. “A struggling screenwriter discovers his lucrative ability to make the antiques of his dreams come true … but soon his new life falls apart.”

The Circle – Afterparty. “The stars of ‘The Circle’ drop by to discuss the undisputed winner of Season 2, air gossip, and reflect on her unbreakable friendships.”

Vincenzo (T1). “During a visit to his homeland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives an impregnable conglomerate a spoonful of his own justice extract medicine.”

And tomorrow the whole world. “After joining an anti-fascist group, a law student finds herself involved in increasingly dangerous situations and attracted to violence.”

Resident Evil: Degeneration

We continue as incredible as it may seem with Apple TV +, which barely keeps a series on air, but which premieres the second season of one of its great? successes.

As we called it at the time, Mythic Quest It is the great geek comedy of Apple TV +, full of the reigning nonsense in today’s society, especially the American one … But it is still very geek, in the geek sense of the word, and also quite ingenious. At the end of the day, it tells the story of a video game studio on the crest of the wave and does it in a way … You better watch it if it interests you, that not everyone likes humor of this type.

The Mosquito Coast (T1)

And here is the new from HBO, which is reduced to a couple of new seasons of its exclusive series with more superheroes in between, new chapters and some movies … with more superheroes, yes sir, but well known.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6). When heroes are not enough … The world needs legends. Rip Hunter, a renegade time traveler, has seen the future and is desperate to prevent it from happening. ”

Pose (T3). “Set in the 1980s, Pose shows the juxtaposition of different parts of New York life and society: ball culture, the rise of the Trump luxury universe, and the city’s literary and social scene.”

All American (T3) Batwoman (T2) Blessed Patience (T2) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) The Godfather of Harlem (T2) Charmed (T3) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (T2) Legacies (T3) Manifest (T3) Mare Of Easttown (T1) Mayans MC (T3) Supergirl (T6) The Nevers (T1)

Spider-man

And what’s new at Disney +, you ask? Well … no superheroes, look where. The platform turns to the stars this week with a pair of miniseries and an animated short from its second most profitable franchise, Star Wars.

The Bad Remittance (T1). “The Bad Remittance must find its way into a rapidly changing galaxy.”

Star Wars: Biomes (Short) “Enjoy a virtual vacation to some of the most iconic and beloved Star Wars locations, including Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan.”

Star Wars: A Spacewalk(T1). F »Get acquainted with some of the most iconic and beloved vehicles and ships from the Star Wars movies.»

The Mister (S1) The Simpsons (S21)

We end with Amazon Prime Video, which as usual fills the catalog with joy, but whose only two exclusive releases …

Depois a Louca Sou Eu (T1). «Young, intense and authentic, Dani just wanted to lead a normal life. But ever since he was a child, he has lived out of step with his world. ”

The boy from Medellín. Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman presents an intimate portrait of one of today’s great superstars. El Niño de Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares the great concert of his career. »

Tell me how it happened (S21) Invincible (S1)

Snowden

