Junts considers that the pardons to the prisoners are not a “political solution”

The Junts spokeswoman, Elsa Artadi, in the Parliament, on February 24. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Junts likes pardons for sovereign leaders in prison, but does not believe that they will politically solve the problem between Catalonia and the rest of Spain.

The vice president and spokesperson for Junts, Elsa Artadi, assured this Monday that the pardons planned by the Government (despite the opposite criteria of the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor’s Office) and that will soon reach the Council of Ministers are “welcome” at a “personal level ”But they do not suppose, in any case, a“ political solution ”to the Catalan conflict, for which he has insisted on amnesty and self-determination as the only way.

Artadi has demanded that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, not market with pardons

Artadi has demanded that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, not “market” the pardons and that he have “a minimum decency” towards the families of the prisoners.

The Junts spokeswoman did not want to enter to assess the possible reform of the crime of sedition that would also benefit the prisoners: “There is no text, it is making the debate boil and playing with people’s expectations. They will be together if the reform of the penal code serves to democratize the penal system, in everything that serves to repeal the crime of sedition ”.

Even so, for Artadi, sedition would not be the only crime to reform, although he has stressed that the only “political solution” is through amnesty.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.