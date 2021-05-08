Junts assures that it will facilitate a solo ERC Govern and continues with “willingness to agree”

The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez, has regretted Pere Aragonès’ proposal for a minority ERC Government if they do not agree to a coalition and has assured “willingness to reach agreements” for a coalition, although the Junts would facilitate a solo ERC Govern by giving the affirmative vote of 4 of its deputies.

He said this when the Extraordinary Congress of Junts was closed telematically, after the vice president of the Generalitat and ERC candidate for the Presidency, Pere Aragonès, had proposed a Govern in minority but with the commitment to continue working to reestablish consensus and agreements with the pro-independence parties of the Parliament.

Sànchez has said that, if there is a single Government, Junts will support Aragonès when the full investiture in the Parliament is held: will “facilitate” four deputies that allow Aragonès to invest if ERC reaches an agreement with the CUP and the comuns.

Govern alone

The acting vice president of the Generalitat and ERC candidate for the Presidency, Pere Aragonès, has proposed this Saturday a minority Government without Boards “with the commitment to continue working to reestablish consensus and agreements “with the pro-independence parties of the Parliament.

In a telematic press conference after the national executive meeting of the party, Aragonès explained that this decision will allow to continue negotiating avoiding the pressure of a possible electoral repetition and has advocated “incorporating, if they so wish, the formations that facilitate the investiture“.

Aragonès has disfigured Junts “a optimism that didn’t fit with evolution of the negotiations of these last days “-after this Friday the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez, predicted to reach an agreement in the next few days-, and has advocated holding a plenary session as soon as possible.