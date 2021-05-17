Junts and scrambled

Jordi Sànchez and Pere Aragonès (Photo: EFE)

Big deals are done without noise, without cameras. Catalonia seemed doomed to electoral repetition, with the clock against it. With the eternal internal fights within the independence movement. But this weekend Junts and ERC imposed silence to try to save the situation and with the polls on the table that new elections would not serve to unblock the situation.

The delivery has been as follows: a coalition government, chaired by ERC, in which there will be fourteen departments (seven for Republicans and seven for Junts). The two partners divorced in the last legislature with bad manners, but they still cannot find other dance partners and have realized that it is the only way that helps them to maintain the Palau de la Generalitat.

But it will be a different Government than it was then. The first thing: the Presidency is, for the first time, in this democratic stage for Esquerra, in the figure of Pere Aragonès. Junts will play the role of partner below, but will hold the reins of the economic Vice Presidency. What has not been revealed is who will occupy that key position on the part of the post-convergents. But having to keep the accounts it seems that the profile will be different from that of a Carles Puigdemont or a Quim Torra.

It is an independentist government, but that of setting a date for a referendum or a unilateral declaration of independence is over. The pragmatic path of Esquerra Republicana is imposed, Pere Aragonès himself has said: it is moving towards independence but calling for negotiation to the central government to exercise the right of self-determination and obtain amnesty for the political prisoners. Junts recognizes the role of the Negotiation Table, agreed by the PSOE and Esquerra for the invest …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.