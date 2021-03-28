Juno, X-Men and other films in which he acts

(Photo by Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb)

(CNN Spanish) – Elliot Page shared with her followers Tuesday that she is transgender and identifies as non-binary, a term used to describe a person whose gender identity is neither male nor female.

What is non-binary gender, as Elliot Page identifies himself?

The actor is recognized for films such as “Juno”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, as well as for his participation in the X-Men saga.

Elliot Page most recently starred in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”

These are five movies the actor appears in, then still to the credit of Ellen Page.

Hard Candy (2005)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Juno (2007)

Inception (2010)

Flatliners (2017)

