Juniper Networks Introduces Cloud Metro | News | Infrastructures

Juniper Networks has unveiled its new vision for the future of metro networks: Cloud Metro. Reimagining metro networks will allow operators to begin to overcome the most pressing technical and operational difficulties, as well as reinvent their role in the digital ecosystem.

But what makes Cloud Metro so important? The unstoppable digitization and the rise of 5G, edge and IoT services open the door to a myriad of opportunities and benefits for network operators, but also many challenges. These new applications, of a distributed nature, are moving the provision of services from the edge of the traditional provider to the metro network, which leads to an increase in the volume, speed and variety of traffic that circulates through it. Suddenly, we find that a new generation of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and distributed edge services is emerging. And it is the large business and service provider networks that make this possible.

But to get there, you first have to rethink an aspect of the network that has been overlooked for too long: the metro network. By “metro” we mean that vital part of today’s infrastructure that manages access and aggregation, where all the different elements that access the network converge. To create the digital experiences of the future, we have to rethink the basic concepts of metro network design, our way of working with them and the uses we make of them.

Juniper Cloud Metro. At the service of change

In the next years, the traffic of the metro networks will grow four times faster than that of any other network —And not only that: most of the traffic will stay there, serving the distributed edge services—, the boundaries between the different parts of the network and services (business, residential, xHaul, etc.) and the new ones will be blurred. 5G and distributed edge services will bring nearly a third of workloads to edge clouds. And then, traditional metro networks designed to pass all traffic through a centralized hub will fall short. To take advantage of the new opportunities brought by 5G and the edge, operators need a network designed to deliver results based on experience, not connectivity.

As indicated Brendan Gibbs, Vice President of Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks, “Cloud Metro reinvents today’s point-to-point and isolated metro networks to turn them into a unique versatile IP service fabric. Our vision is based on the experience we have with cloud-scale operators and managing large-scale networks by automating operations. Today, we have materialized these design concepts in order to satisfy the new needs of the latest generation metro networks. Unlike today’s fragmented architectures, Cloud Metro was designed to facilitate resource pooling, network segmentation, and automation of cloud-based operations. Interact with both physical and virtual network functions to deliver distributed services closer to the end user and intelligently distribute user plane and service edge functions where needed, with the goal of maximizing efficiency and quality . In addition, it uses an architecture similar to that of the cloud to provide metro networks with the agility and resilience of this technology ”.

The new solution is based on three fundamental pillars:

1.Highly scalable IP service structure: Juniper offers a comprehensive portfolio of platforms optimized to serve any Cloud Metro use case, including the ability to upgrade to cloud-specific interface and link speeds (including 400G ZR and ZR +) and the latest optical technologies. as well as platforms that meet the strictest timing and synchronization requirements to deliver ultra-low latency 5G business services. All of these platforms behave the same and offer the same level of automation and a consistent experience across all of them. In addition, an IP service fabric enables network operators to use both current ring topologies for scale-up and scale-out topologies. This improves the scalability and reliability of the metro network and, at the same time, frees up a lot of protected bandwidth that is now wasted.

In order to reinforce this service structure, the provider has just announced two new additions to its portfolio of Metro solutions. These new platforms are designed for use in both metro networks and data centers, and incorporate the ACX family ASICs with 4.8 Tbps forwarding speed and 400 GbE interface speeds supporting ZR / ZR + optical technologies:

-The ACX7100-48L, A high-density, high-capacity aggregation router, it is designed for the most demanding 5G use cases and offers a very flexible configuration of service ports (10GE, 25GE, and 50GE).

-ACX7100-32C, a high-capacity secure router, offers high density and branched distribution for flexible 100/400 GbE use cases.

2.Intelligence of services: “We take the best principles of the cloud that are used in large hyperscale data centers and adapt them to metro networks,” they point out from the company. The result is a Cloud Metro network capable of detecting services that facilitates the universal and intelligent routing of traffic between all distributed services. This innovation uses modern traffic engineering protocols, such as EVPN, SR / SRv6, and FlexAlgo, to create new experiences with distributed services. In addition, it takes advantage of emerging network segmentation technologies and those capable of detecting services to enable experience-centric networks.

3.End-to-end automation: The product portfolio Paragon Automation, which they recently announced, offers modular, cloud-native software applications that provide closed-loop automation in the most demanding 5G and multicloud environments. These tools have the most advanced features in the industry to enable you to deploy metro networks without the need for additional configuration and to facilitate deployments and Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP). They can help automate the entire lifecycle of services, from initial provisioning to ongoing quality assurance. In addition, they facilitate closed-loop automation to optimize Cloud Metro performance.

Combined, these capabilities lay the foundation for a myriad of new 5G, edge, and IoT services, leading to superior user experiences; all this, measured and guaranteed automatically.

The revolution of metro networks

The looming era of 5G, IoT and cloud presents huge opportunities for companies in any sector, but also new challenges that can be daunting and that, in many cases, can only be overcome by operators and their renewed networks. But for this, they cannot depend on a metro network designed to meet the fixed needs of the past in terms of aggregation and transport.

“With Cloud Metro, operators can reduce the costs and complexity of metro architectures and operations. What’s more, they can add unmatched value to the most exciting 5G and edge applications, ”says Brendan Gibbs. To which he adds: “Thanks to this solution, they have the power to become the only agent in the digital ecosystem that brings intelligence and cloud resources closer to end users and offers, in parallel, latencies, times and guarantees. performance needed to bring next-generation digital experiences to life, ”he concludes.

Improved metro networks

What does Juniper Networks Cloud Metro enable network operators to do? To start with, all of this:

Use a single network for any use case: Cloud Metro converges all metro network use cases (residential, business, xHaul transportation) into a single architecture with a single operating model. It allows network operators to give special treatment to different types of traffic and services, subject to different service level agreements (SLAs), on the same infrastructure.

Offer services with agility: Cloud Metro directs traffic to the appropriate physical and virtualized resources intelligently and with the greatest efficiency, thereby improving the user experience. Furthermore, it optimizes capacity and utilization thanks to CUPS and modern traffic engineering protocols, and uses our exclusive Active Assurance technology to measure actual quality of service (rather than infer it from passive testing) and ensure that each segment respects the required SLA.

Use it in both existing and totally new environments: Network operators can start using a Cloud Metro architecture at any time. For brand new deployments, they can create a metro network that looks and behaves similar to a horizontally scalable cloud environment. At the same time, they also have the ability to scale up the capacity and intelligence of the ring topologies they already use. In this case, both architectures would coexist on the same network. Lastly, they can also progressively migrate traffic and improve resilience and agility on the go.