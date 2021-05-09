Juniper Networks Announces SASE Proposal: Security Director Cloud | News | Safety

Juniper Networks has announced Security Director Cloud, a cloud-based portal that distributes connectivity and security services to sites, users, and applications, as well as manages customers’ SASE transformations.

It is a proposal that unites organizations’ current security deployments with their future security deployments. SASE by providing security that is managed anywhere and everywhere, on premises and in the cloud, from the cloud.

Advantage

– Experience-based management to facilitate network transformation. Security Director Cloud offers a transformative management experience that reduces the overhead inherent in architectural changes and the delivery of distributed security. It features zero-touch provisioning and intuitive setup wizards for secure connectivity, content security, and advanced threat prevention for both local and cloud-based security policy. Additionally, multi-directional synchronization between cloud and on-premises hosted management and individual firewalls provides a cohesive management experience that supports a seamless and secure move to a SASE architecture.

– Unified policies in physical, virtual and cloud-based security. Customers can create security policies – including user- and application-based access policies, IPS, antimalware, and web security – that follow users, devices, or applications as they move to new locations, and apply them automatically. This unified policy construction across traditional and cloud security vehicles minimizes operational overhead that would otherwise be required to recreate policies from one platform to another and decreases attack vectors inadvertently created by human error.

– Validated security effectiveness. Juniper Networks offers protection against cyberattacks that has been validated by objective third-party testing to be over 99% effective against network and application exploits, new and basic malware, Internet of Things botnets and other attack techniques targeting the edge and data center. This includes obtaining the highest security effectiveness rating of 99.5% from Cyberratings.org, compared to the leading security vendors for Enterprise Firewall, and 100% effectiveness with zero False positives in ICSA Labs’ Advanced Threat Defense test in Q4 2021. Security Director Cloud offers policies powered by these proven threat prevention technologies, ensuring fast access to applications and consistent security enforcement.

– Visibility of Threat Behaviors Across the Network with Security Director Insights. Security Director Cloud provides correlated visibility into attacks across the network by gathering threat detection information – including detections from third-party products – on an attack timeline, and enables one-touch mitigation for quickly address gaps in defense.

“Juniper Networks is leading the SASE market movement with deep management experience, putting our customers and their teams first,” he said. Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business & Strategy at Juniper Networks. “With the introduction of Security Director Cloud, we are able to meet customers where they are in their transition to a SASE architecture by delivering network and security services from the cloud to sites, users and applications around the world. Security Director Cloud is like ‘iCloud’ to security operators, providing the ‘Y’ strategy that enables our enterprise, cloud and service provider customers to seamlessly and securely transform their networks. “