One of the few national tournaments in dispute during the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean Championship concluded this Sunday the second round with the brilliance of a Brazilian player. The striker Junior Negão scored twice and was decisive for the triumph of the Ulsan Hyundai by 3 to 2 over the Suwon Blewings, out of home.

Junior Negão had already stood out in the opening round of the tournament when he also scored two goals, in the 4-0 victory over Sangju Sangmu and was elected the best player of the day. And now he reached four, being the top scorer in the South Korean Championship.

Júnior Negão celebrates goals in the South Korean Championship

Photo: Twitter / K-League / Estadão

Now 33 years old, Junior Negão took his first steps in football for Nacional-AM, having discreet passages for Corinthians and Atlético-MG. And his last club in Brazil was Oeste, in 2015. He has been in South Korea since 2017 and was hired by Ulsan in 2018.

The Brazilian was even more decisive this Sunday, as his team lost 2-0 when he scored the first time, nine minutes into the second half. And still scored the goal of the turn, in free kick, at 44.

Junior Negão’s performance also helps to put his team in the lead of the tournament, with six points and five goals on balance, three more than Jeonbuk, the only other team that won the two matches he played in the competition.

In addition to Junior Negão, two other Brazilians scored goals in the second round of the championship, both on Saturday. Romulo, from a penalty, scored for Busan I’Park in the 2-1 loss to Jeonbuk at home. Edgar defined Daegu’s tie with Pohang Steelers, by 1 to 1.

HIGHLIGHTS | @bluewingsfc 2-3 @ulsanFC The 5? goal thriller in Suwon sees @jrnegao_ get his second brace of the season to complete Ulsan’s comeback victory. #KLeague | #K ?? | #SSBvULS pic.twitter.com/DOE9V7RzCa – K League (@kleague) May 17, 2020

