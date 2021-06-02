Junior Firpo, near the Premier

06/01/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

Barça needs to lighten the exit operation and enter with some sale before the end of the month. The market is very stagnant, but the club is confident of closing an operation in the coming weeks and there are serious hopes of being able to transfer Junior to the Premier League. West Ham and Southampton have been talking with Barça for days to try to finalize an agreement and the positions would already be quite close.

Junior arouses a lot of interest as he is a very physical left-handed winger with projection. From Italy, several clubs have been interested in a loan with an option to buy, but Barça has closed all those doors because the intention is to definitively release the player. Junior has not had space with any of the coaches in his two years as a Blaugrana, so the club is clear that the best thing for all parties is a transfer. The minimum price, in order not to compute losses, is 16 million euros, plus targets. And it seems that there are teams in a position to pay those amounts if the player gives the final OK to the operation.

Barça wants to reshape the entire left wing of the team and we will have to see what happens with Jordi Alba as well.

His offensive performance has been good in general lines, but he has a very high chip and Barça would have no problem opening the doors for him to leave the first team as long as a suitable offer arrives for all parties. The club is very attentive to the market for left-handed backs to sign.