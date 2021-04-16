Junior enters the group stage after thrashing a fierce Bolívar

04/16/2021 at 5:03 AM CEST

EFE / Barranquilla

The Junior from Barranquilla this Thursday he entered the group stage of the Copa Libertadores after thrashing 3-0 to a fierce Bolívar in the second leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores, to which the Bolivian team had arrived with a 2-1 in their favor. The Colombian club will join Group D, which includes River Plate, Fluminense and Independiente Santa Fe, while the Bolivians fell to the Copa Sudamericana, in which they will be part of Group C with Arsenal de Sarandí, Ceará and Jorge Wilstermann.

The goals with which the Barranquilla club won today at the Metropolitano stadium, in that Caribbean city of Colombia, were the work of Miguel Borja, Jhon Pajoy and Freddy Hinestroza, although Bolívar fought the whole game and was close to getting into the group stage. They lacked luck facing the arc.

The ‘Tiburon’ came out to attack led by Teo Gutiérrez, who was accompanied by the striker Borja who in minute two had the first opportunity to score with a crossed shot that went wide. The Colombian team scored the goal in the tenth minute when winger Hinestroza hung up goalkeeper Javier Rojas with a cross and Borja sent a header, just under the goal, to the back of the net. After the annotation, the Junior under the rhythm and ‘La Academia’ got into the game, led in attack by Jhon García and Hernán Rodríguez.

In the second half, the Spanish team Natxo González attacked a sleepy Barranquilla team, which completely gave up control of the ball and fell back against an opponent who, with a score at that time, achieved qualification for the group stage. The clearest of the Bolivians arrived at minute 58 in a free kick launched by Spanish midfielder Álex Granell, deflected Teo Gutiérrez and almost sneaks into the goal of Uruguayan Sebastián Viera, who with a slap sent the ball to the corner kick.

However, Bolívar’s offensive rhythm fell when the Argentine forward Leonardo Ramos attacked midfielder Didier Moreno and was sent off by Paraguayan referee Éber Aquino in the 68th minute. Junior’s coach, Amaranto Perea, put Venezuelan Luis ‘Cariaco’ González and Pajoy on the field, replacing Teo Gutiérrez and Borja, and the team regained control. Precisely the Venezuelan midfielder led the play of the second goal, in which he enabled Pajoy to celebrate the 2-0 at 81 that gave the Colombians peace of mind.

In the added minutes, in which Bolívar launched himself for a goal that goalkeeper Sebastián Viera and the inaccuracies at the time of finishing avoided, the Colombians scored the third in a counterattack led by Homer García and that Hinestroza, with a left foot and without opposition, he celebrated for Junior to play the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.