Junior Dos Santos opened the possibility to boxing: “I am a young boy, I have a lot of wood to burn and I feel great”

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior Dos Santos, gave an interview to the Combate site and talked about everything, about his good mood to continue in activity. He also admitted great interest in a fight with Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator, and also revealed that boxing could be on the horizon, something many former MMA stars dabble in.

The Santa Catarina fighter evaluated the moment of transition in his career but warned that he has no plans to stop fighting at 37 years old. «I am living the apogee of my life in the sense of family, it is a love and an intensity that I never imagined existed, my life is wonderful», maintained and admitted that he is analyzing the negative aspects of his profession: “I’m still trying to maintain the kind of thinking and focus with Cigano that I had before, but a lot has changed, and I also need to change as an athlete, or at least psychologically. You have to know that this profession requires you to be a bit of a murderer. You have to be there to kill or be killed, that’s the kind of mentality you have to have there.

In that sense, he added: «Before, I was ready to kill and die today I am ready to kill, but I am not ready to die. This has been a block in my aggression, but I have been trying to learn everything I can to use a new path and be the warrior I have always been.

Following the series of losses in the UFC and his subsequent disengagement, rumors spread that Cigano would leave the activity, but the former heavyweight champion clarified otherwise. “It never crossed my mind, I didn’t even consider stopping, not even now. I feel very good! I also confess that in some way I considered it, but coming from third parties, people close to me worry about the moment I am living. He couldn’t ignore what they were talking about. But I am 37 years old, I am a young boy, I have a lot of wood to burn and I feel great », He said.

JDS spoke of his future possibilities and was very interested in a fight with Fedor Emelianenko in Moscow in October, when the Ukrainian would leave the activity. This had been announced a month ago by Bellator President Scott Coker. “To be able to do this fight with him would be spectacular, especially to have a victory against a legend. This motivates me a lot, it brings me a special encouragement », he expressed.

Finally Junior Cigano opened the doors to the possibility of entering the ring, as many MMA stars have done, whether with celebrities or legends of noble art. “We have been talking a lot (with the events). One thing that has caught my attention and that I am very passionate about, and that I think would be a very important and unique next step for my career, is boxing. We have had some conversations about this, but again, nothing with a definition.

“When I practice with my colleagues, even if it’s hard training, I do eight, nine, ten easy rounds with the guys, and people get tired quickly. It’s something I feel comfortable with, I’m sure it would have great results. “, Hill.

