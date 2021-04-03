Junior Cruzat: “I would love to fight Óscar Valdez”

Darío Pérez

A few days ago we introduced ESPABOX readers to Junior “La Joya” Cruzat (8-0, 5 KO), a Chilean featherweight promise who will dispute his first professional boxing title on April 30. We have managed to talk with him to know his history and how he faces this great test that will show the reality of his boxing at a higher level than until now.

-Hi Junior, how are you?

-Hi, newcomer from training hard. Thanks for the interest.

-You are 20 years old and almost two and a half as a professional. That indicates that you started at a very young age in this sport. Tell us a little about the origin of your hobby and your first steps in the world of boxing until that debut.

-Of course, I became a professional when I was 17 years old, although I had started from a very young age, I did my first fight when I was nine years old. The motivation I had to start in this sport was my family, because they are all closely linked to sport, especially boxing. My father especially boxed from a very young age, from the age of 14.

-Was it professional too?

-No, he was as an amateur in the country’s national team, but then he only dedicated himself to being a coach.

-Didn’t you want to wait a little longer to see if, for example, you qualified for the Olympic games? Maybe in small weights there is less opposition and you could have done it.

-As a boxer, my wish was to participate in the Olympic Games, but unfortunately in Chile, amateur boxing is not fully supported, and between my family and my team we decided that the best option was to become a professional.

-We spoke recently with your compatriot Andrés Campos, whom you will meet, about the situation of boxing in Chile, and he told us that he is trying to gradually increase in popularity. How easy or difficult is it to be a professional fighter in your country?

-I know Andrés, my teammate. About what you say, the truth is that for us professional boxing is something simpler, what I was commenting on now. At least, that way one can count on more support from private companies in the form of quite a few sponsors like I have or from the local administration; The mayor of the Llanquihue commune, Mr. Víctor Angulo, helps me and thanks to all this we can celebrate evenings and pay for all the expenses that this entails.

However, amateur boxing only has the support of the Boxing Federation, and here in Chile it works quite badly, unfortunately. That’s why most of us make our professional debut early.

-You showed yourself as a very active boxer until the pandemic, and again you are after it. Eight fights in little more than two years, and having lost more than half due to confinement, it is not bad at all. How do you manage, despite having such support, to have such a continuous activity in a country that is not characterized by its boxing events?

-I think that, apart from the support of the mayor of the municipality, as a team we are hungry to realize our dreams soon. Thanks to them since he is highly motivated with me, we can continue this rhythm of fighting.

-Let’s focus on your results. Eight wins out of eight fights, and five before the limit. At the end of April, your first professional title, the WBA zone title. What have you learned from these first eight fights?

-I have really improved a lot, I am already prepared and mature to fight for my first title at 20 years old.

But it is also an amateur background, I got a lot of experience because I did a lot of fights and I fought in the United States, I also enjoyed high quality camps there and in Chile with very good sparring sessions. Always that also gives you the security of being able to enter the ring with enthusiasm and confidence.

-How do you face the April fight? Your rival, the Argentine Fabián Orosco, has more than forty professional clashes and many tables in the ring. Our Argentine friend, the journalist Andrés Mooney, told us that he has a very particular style, almost indecipherable. How are you going to make up for that difference in experience and that unique style?

-He is a very experienced boxer, who has had high-level rivals, has been knocked out very seldom and withstands blows very well. He already knows what it’s like to fight ten rounds many times, but I’m younger, faster and stronger. I think the biggest difference may be the speed.

-How many rounds do you go to in combat?

-It will be eight.

-And how are you preparing, four weeks before the appointment?

-We already started sparring in the camp, the fight was scheduled for March 26, and I was ready to fight … But a few days before, my commune went into quarantine due to the covid, and we had to postpone it for a month. The preparation continues with everything, on Monday I will travel to Quellón, in the South of Chile, to make gloves with “Pancora” Velásquez, who is one of the best boxers in the country and is ranked 10th in the WBO.

-Let’s say, then, that it is to lengthen a very high peak for a month. Won’t it be hard to stay like this?

-It is lengthening the preparation, continuing to take care of myself with food and I think everything will be fine.

-In case of being victorious, what plans do you have, apart from staying just as active and continuing to learn? Defend the regional belt before bigger goals or are you in a rush to climb the world charts?

-Our goal and plans are to win this fight and then we have a trip to the United States planned. I will go to Las Vegas for three months, to train with Jorge Capetillo, and then I will return to Chile to compete for a Latin title or a youth world championship, the option could arise. It is the plan for this year.

-You say that next fight would be in Chile, you only go to Las Vegas to train and you don’t have any scheduled combat. We say this because, as a professional, you’ve never fought outside of your home country and doing it in Las Vegas would be an incredible premiere.

– (Doubt) Well, they offered us an option to fight in the United States during that preparation that we have there for those three months, but I still don’t know if it could happen.

-Do you like watching boxing as much as practicing it? Do you have a favorite idol or boxer whose fights you never miss or take notes in the face of your boxing?

-I’m quite a fan of boxing, both to see it and also to study it with my father, who is also my coach. We really like to watch the fights, every weekend we stick to the television waiting for the fights.

My current favorites are Brian Castaño, the Argentine, “Canelo” Álvarez, and then also historical Roy Jones Jr, Sugar Ray Leonard, Juan Manuel Márquez… A mixture of styles.

-Who would you like to fight if, for example, in a period of two or three years you were in a position to choose an opponent for a world title?

-Without thinking, with Óscar Valdez. It’s very good, if I want to be the best you have to fight with the best.

-Do you know anything about Spanish boxing or any connection with our country? We have very good material in your category, such as the European Champion Andoni Gago or the former world champion super bantamweight Kiko Martínez.

-I don’t know much about Spanish boxing, but I do have a story that might interest you. Two years ago, when I debuted as a professional, a Spanish promotion company was interested in me, but in the end I signed with Tony, with the promoter who takes me.

-Who was that Spanish promoter who was about to take your career? (I propose several).

-I honestly don’t remember the name. None of those sound familiar to me, but I think the contact was started by one of the trainers there, almost certainly his name was Matías.

-Finally, we let you dedicate a few words to the readers of ESPABOX and the Spanish fans. And all the luck in the world.

-I want to thank you for the opportunity to show a little of my history and the steps that I am following. I send a big greeting to the fans of Spain and hopefully I can go there very soon, at least to train with the good boxers in the country.