Admitted to a hospital in the city of Quixeramobim, in the hinterland region of the state, Pedro Julião died last Monday (11) as a confirmed victim of the disease

Striker Juninho Quixadá started the week receiving sad news. His father, Pedro Julião Azevedo, died in the city of Quixeramobim, just over 200 kilometers from Fortaleza, as yet another fatal victim of the new coronavirus.

Press Release / Ceará / Kalyne Lima

Photo: Lance!

Pedro was admitted to the Hospital Regional Sertão Central, but he could not resist the effects of COVID-19 and had his death decreed at 8 pm (Brasília time) last Monday (11).

In addition to the confirmation given by the family to media outlets, the 34-year-old also posted on his social network lamenting his father’s passing:

– My holidays will never be the tables again. May God welcome you with open arms, my father.

Through social networks, Vozão published a message offering its condolences to the sad fact:

– We wish strength to the athlete Juninho Quixadá and all his family in this delicate moment. May they receive all the affection of the Alvinegra Nation.

In the last update, made on the afternoon of Wednesday (13) by the Secretariat of Health the monitoring platform IntegraSUS, the state of Ceará had 18,971 confirmed cases of infection with 1,357 deaths. As a containment measure, the capital Fortaleza has been in a lockdown situation since last Friday (8).

