With financial problems, the Vasco has sought to reinforce itself with the offspring of the grassroots categories. Two highlights, the midfielders Bruno Gomes and Juninho talked about the arrival of professionals in live held on Vasco TV.

“What helped us not to feel too much, the older guys gave us a lot of morale and helped us a lot. They interacted a lot, supported a lot. When we made mistakes, they told us to continue. I think that’s the most important thing. I just have to thank everyone, “said Juninho.

Bruno Gomes, who debuted last season, admitted nervousness in the debut by the professionals: “I always tried to stay calm in the transition. I debuted there in the Corinthians field. I was a little nervous, but I think the team helped me a lot. Castán hour he talked to me, and Luxemburg, who told me to play like I was naked in the street. It was a phrase that I took for my whole life “.

Juninho only made his professional debut this season, under coach Abel Braga. However, the player was unable to establish himself among the players. Now, he will have to show service to the new coach Ramon Menezes.

“Guy who works very seriously. He always gave me a lot of advice on where to get the ball, time to pass and time to drive. We just have to learn. I hope everything works out and that we get great things from him,” he commented.

Bruno Gomes followed his companion and praised the new Vasco commander: “He is a very good person, always trying to help me. He welcomed me, gave me a lot of advice. Sometimes he plays with me when it comes to hitting the ball, asking if I can hit like him. Ramon is absurd in hitting the ball, I hope he is very successful “.

Ramon Menezes started his work virtually this month. The coach has already revealed that he talked to some athletes directly and will talk to the players in each sector, separately, to explain what he will want when face-to-face training returns to normal.

