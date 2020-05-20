The hit mobile racing game starring the Nintendo plumber star and his friends, Mario Kart Tour, continues to expand through a new thematic event, this time focused on the particular world originating from SNES ‘celebrated Donkey Kong Country – more than expected title on the Nintendo Switch Online service. After the previous flower event, because of meeting in the middle of the spring season, which brought Monty Mole as a playable character along with other playable elements in the form of suits and vehicles, now is the turn of Jungle Tour, with which they are added two new characters, one of them that we already had the opportunity to enjoy on Mario Kart Wii and another that makes its first debut, to the delight of the most fans of the rival Mario ape saga, it is Funky kong -Will you add a new Funky mode to the game? – and Dixie Kong, the cute pizpireta to whom they usually attribute a romantic relationship with Diddy Kong -ah, the charming influence of the nineties, is still remembered. Along with the two previous characters is also the Rambi Rider vehicle, inspired by one of the most well-known DK mounts, which returned in both Donkey Kong Country Returns and Tropical Freeze, which has the quality of Rocket Start Plus, that is, a more powerful propulsion when we use the famous trick of accelerating when The second light of the Lakitu traffic light is about to go out to go to the third green light that begins the race.

It’s time to celebrate the Jungle Tour’s arrival! Which character are you most excited for? There are a few possibilities… Follow the link for more #MarioKartTour videos! Https: //t.co/vuBd79Dsym pic.twitter.com/l6bVBIt3hg – Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) May 20, 2020

This new event has just started for those who dare to participate, something highly recommended since there is nothing to lose and instead something to gain.

Jungle Tour Trailer (Mario Kart Tour)

