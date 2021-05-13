‘Jungle Cruise’ will premiere on July 30 in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access

Dwayne Johnson, protagonist and producer of ‘Jungle cruise‘has launched today on social networks a message to fans on the occasion of the premiere of the film that, finally, will be next July 30 both in cinemas and on Disney + through Premium Access (with additional cost).

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park attraction, it is a thrilling and highly entertaining adventure through the Amazon, starring the unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her down the La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this pica quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush tropical jungle. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. We will see how his destiny and that of humanity also hang by a thread.

The Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramrez and Jack Whitehall, along with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garca and Dany Garca of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of the Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is the work of John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarray John Requa, while the script is by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarray John Requa.