‘Jungle Cruise’ to premiere in cinemas and Disney + with Premium Access at the same time

It was one of those Disney adventure blockbusters designed to sweep theaters during the summer season. Inspired, like the Pirates of the Caribbean saga or The Haunted Mansion, in one of the attractions of its theme parks. Jungle Cruise is directed by the Barcelonan Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Emily blunt Y Dwayne johnson. The intention was that it would only hit theaters at the end of July, 2020, and that it would also be the beginning of a lucrative new franchise. But it was not possible because of the pandemic.

And facing this next summer season, the outlook for cinemas may be something, just something, better, but it will not yet be anywhere near as in the days before the Covid. Disney, for example, foresees that there will still be many restrictions in theaters in Europe and also in quite a few other countries such as Brazil or Latin America.

Profits stop entering the House of the Mouse, The expenses instead pile up, the movies postponed too, waiting their turn to see the light. For this reason, Disney has finally chosen to launch Jungle Cruise simultaneously in cinemas and on its brand new Disney Plus platform from July 30, where it will be available in the Premium Access upon payment of an additional cost, also in Spain (In the United States the cost will be $ 29.99).

The news has wanted to announce one of its same leading stars, Dwayne Johnson, through his Instagram account.

“On July 30 ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters and in your homes around the world. It’s a pleasure to say we’re back in theaters! And it is a pleasure to say that we will also reach all of you! Join me and Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) on this unforgettable adventure when Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters or your living rooms on the same day, July 30th. The most important thing about our movie has always been to take care of families around the world and give them the option to see it. The audience comes first! Let’s celebrate our return in 2021 and may we soon return to our old rhythm of life: ALL ON BOARD! “Johnson has announced along with the video posted on his social network.

Thus, Jungle Cruise follow the same premiere strategy that the animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon and, most likely, that Black Widow will follow both with Scarlett Johansson Y Florence pugh and the Cruella with Emma Stone.

And while we wait for it to be released, on the big and small screens, let us remember that this adventure will place us at the beginning of the 20th century, in search of a mystical tree with miraculous healing properties, in the middle of the Amazon rainforest (and with the presence, albeit in secondary roles, of Quim Gutierrez Y Dani Rovira). An odyssey in which the elements of comedy will also abound. To take a good look here is the trailer, released long ago, in October 2019.