‘Jungle Cruise’ – The Queen of the Checkbook

‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure film that clearly refers to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The idea for Disney is the same … the same as always for Disney: Pull the wallet. Pay 20 euros for a fried egg because yes, because you can pay. It is obvious that it has cost a lot of money, but although that money is on the screen, the film does not look to the same extent. This her big problem: The gratuitous and unnecessary excess of digital effects no longer so overwhelming, neither so novel nor at all discreet that they tend to distance her from her own adventurous spirit.

Or at least is more, since it clearly loses in the comparison with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, a film where its excesses were in accordance with the needs of the story. In his favor, too, the expertise of a director with charm and personality like Gore Verbinski instead of Jaume Collet-Serra, the equivalent of a civil servant who clocks from 9 to 2 and in the afternoon goes to the pool without looking back. And although ‘Jungle Cruise’ is not a routine production, it is the type of film that when in doubt pulls a wallet and CGI effects rather than wit.

Why curr it if you have money? That is, a “well-off” movie for a “well-to-do” audience that does not surprise or arouse passions and that in a certain sense could be ‘The Hobbit’ in relation to ‘The Lord of the Rings’. Or the sequels of ‘Matrix’ compared to the ‘Matrix’ itself. Faithful to the Collet-Serra canon, the enthusiasm of someone who jumps onto the grass to eat it disappears and is limited to jogging on it, with the attitude of someone who knows he or she is the winner without having to play the game. Expected actually. It’s Disney. And Disney spares no expense looking for trouble.

This does not make ‘Jungle Cruise’ a bad film, far from it, and although Collet-Serra as a director you could not be considered as an author, neither does it stop being “a film by Jaume Collet-Serra”: That is, a entertaining film, shot with a certain elegance and in short, effective. What you would expect, wow, of a Disney adventure production that would have been a ton – if it weren’t for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, of course, whose innate charisma underpins what with their presence becomes a quite enjoyable pastime.

And where is the problem? Actually, there doesn’t have to be. It’s about Disney. It is more or less what is expected: An innocent adventure driven by millions, special effects and immature violence a la Bud Spencer and Terence Hill that pulls stereotypes and does not get into them; nor even being set during a World War, having some heartless Spanish colonizers as villains or an openly gay character (although ssssh, it cannot be mentioned). A movie worthy of Disney, a movie worthy of Dwayne Johnson.

As it was already ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, a film that nevertheless made worth its millions to challenge and impose itself on our expectations with grace, joy and a lot of momentum. What ‘Jungle Cruise’ does not do, a kind of Disney version of ‘The African Queen’ devoid of everything that makes it special (without the need for effects). A noisy attraction that works in short distances like plan B when there is a lot of queue in “the good ones”. Something like the good version of the third installment of ‘The mummy’ compared to the other two by Stephen Sommers.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex