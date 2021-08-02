‘Jungle Cruise’ takes control

This weekend the box office has received a much-needed boost thanks to Disney’s new adventure film, ‘Jungle cruise‘. Based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has obtained a gross of 34.2 million dollars in 4,310 theaters in the United States, to which we must add 27.6 million internationally and 30 million in Disney + (therefore exceeds 90 million).

This opening is very similar to that obtained by ‘Project Rampage’ in 2018, with 35.7 million dollars, also surpassing the North American opening two weeks ago of ‘Space Jam: New legends’ with 31 million. It therefore means that some families are still willing to venture into theaters to see a good movie despite the global pandemic.

It is also true that in the case of Disney from various sectors of the industry they expected more (let’s say there is not much enthusiasm …), since we are talking about a super production of 362 million dollars (distribution and marketing included). The big question is whether ‘Jungle cruise‘will continue to attract a good number of viewers during the month of August, or if on the contrary it will suffer a similar decline to’ Black Widow ‘and F New Legends’ due to its simultaneous premieres on Disney + and HBO Max.

For its part, David Lowery’s film, ‘The Green Knight‘was second with $ 6.78 million in 2,790 theaters. Contrast the difference in treatment of the audience (54% on Rotten Tomatoes) and critics (89%), so it will be interesting to see how the movie starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander progresses in the coming weeks.

The other release of the week was’Question of blood‘, a film directed by Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin that has been fifth with 5.1 million dollars in 2,531 theaters. These numbers are in line with what was expected by Focus Features.

Finally, it must be said that the highest grossing films of last weekend fell considerably, with ‘Weather‘dropping 60% to raise $ 6.76 million and’Snake Eyes: The Origin‘nothing less than 70% to stay at 4 million dollars. Shyamalan’s thriller has therefore accumulated $ 30.6 million, while the GI Joe spin-off has grossed $ 22.2 million since its premiere.