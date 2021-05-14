‘Jungle Cruise’ confirms its simultaneous premiere in cinemas and Disney + with Premium Access

The star of Disney’s next summer adventure has just confirmed the simultaneous release on platforms and theaters of what would once have been the ideal entertainment film to hit theaters. But, it seems that the house of the mouse is not seen returning to the old normality, at least for now, so ‘Jungle Cruise’, a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will finally be seen in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access on July 30. Johnson himself wanted to advance the news by celebrating that the audience can choose the option that is most comfortable for them to enjoy this new proposal inspired by the popular attraction of the theme park of the aforementioned factory.

“On July 30 ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters and at your homes around the world! It’s a pleasure to say we’re going back to the movies! And it’s a pleasure to say we’re going to your living room too. Join Emily Blunt (the Indiana Female Jones) and me on this incredible adventure which kicks off when our Disney ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters and your living rooms on the same day, July 30. The most important thing about our film was always taking care of the families of the whole world giving options to see it. The audience comes first! Let’s celebrate our return in 2021 as we rejoin our old rhythm of life: EVERYONE ON BOARD! “Shared an enthusiastic Johnson via his Instagram.

‘Jungle Cruise’, which as happened with so many other productions had to delay its premiere for a whole year as a result of the coronavirus, It will be released at the same time in cinemas and Disney + with Premium Access, a strategy that is not new for the large productions of this studio who have found in this option the most comfortable intermediate point. At least now the matter is in the hands of the viewers, not like when ‘Mulan’ opened Pandora’s box in this sense, being the first big-budget film to be released through the house’s streaming platform, with an additional fee of 21.99 euros. The details for Spain are to be confirmed, but North American media such as Deadline already advance that indeed the mixed premiere is the case for ‘Jungle Cruise’, and that we will have the option of jumping into the jungle from the sofa paying that extra.

With Spanish aftertaste

Jaume Collet-Serra is in charge of directing this proposal that is launched on a mission through the Amazon by the hand of Johnson, Blunt and Dani Rovira. This actor is thus another country addition to this large-scale film that promises fun and surprises throughout the journey undertaken by the protagonists with the aim of finding a tree with healing properties.

The trip, unlike the case of ‘Mulan’ that only reached the big screen in China, It can be enjoyed in theaters or on Disney +, a case that is currently the most widespread in the factory. In fact ‘Jungle Cruise’ is the fourth film after ‘Raya and the last dragon’, ‘Cruella’ and ‘Black Widow’ that announces this type of simultaneous release.