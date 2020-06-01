Minecraft dungeons is already available for Nintendo Switch, which means that players from all over the planet can already enjoy this title that gives a twist to what has already been seen in a block building game (in addition to other features it has) in which the imagination it is the only limit that can exist. In addition, this RPG is far from having finished its development, since, as announced by Mojang Studios, Soon we will receive a first DLC, and the next winter will also launch the second.

DLCs ​​are received positively by some players, since they help expand the content that some games have, and this will be the case for Minecraft Dungeons. In this way, «Jungle Awakens» will add three new missions, in July 2020, in which the players will have to enter the jungle to fight against a «mysterious power», and for this they will have new weapons, armor and artifacts.

Likewise, they have also confirmed that this will not be the only DLC, since at the end of 2020 “Creeping Winder” will come, the second, of the game we still do not have more information, so we will have to keep waiting to know more details about it . Of course, what we do know is that there are plans to enable crossplay (or crossplay, in English) between the different platforms on which Minecraft Dungeons is available. Very good news if we have friends who also have a copy of this game on a different platform than ours!

In this way, we can only wait until this summer to be able to play the first of these additional contents that will make the dungeons of this title much more numerous and that we will spend more hours glued to the screens.

