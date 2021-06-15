Juneteenth: what is and what is the meaning of June 19

June 19 is a date marked on the United States calendar since it is celebrated andHe called Juneteenth, a holiday that has its name from the combination of the word June (June) and nineteenth (nineteenth or nine hundred).

The Juneteenth is a celebration to remind us of the history and the struggle for their freedom on the part of African Americans and that today is translated into protests against the racial injustice that still prevails in our country.

Origin of Juneteenth

The date was June 19, 1865. That day the Union Army, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, informing the African-American slaves of that state that they were free due to the President’s Emancipation Proclamation. Abraham Lincoln, died 2 years earlier.

Said state was the last in the Confederacy to receive news that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished, and it was also the last in which the federal Army established its authority.

Granger read General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, which read as follows:

“The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This implies an absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between former masters and slaves, and the connection existing until now. between them that becomes between the employer and the hired labor. Freedmen are advised to remain silent in their current homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect in military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness there or elsewhere “.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863, it was not enforced in Texas until the Union took control of the state. Slave owners in some states had migrated west to Texas, a Confederate stronghold, and brought thousands of slaves with them. Historians say there were no major Civil War battles in Texas, therefore slaves were unable to seek refuge behind Union lines and furthermore, slave owners were hiding the news from them.

This day would be remembered from now and 156 years ago as Juneteenth, and according to Juneteenth.com, it is the oldest national commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

How is Juneteenth celebrated?

It was on June 19, 1886 when freed slaves in Texas held the first annual “Jubilee Day” celebration. At that party there were prayer services and church meetings.

As time went by and in the eyes of historians, Juneteenth became a day to meet “reunite lost family members, measure progress against freedom and instill the emerging generations with the values ​​of self-improvement and racial elevation.” , noted African-American historian and Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

In these meetings, food that was food for slaves was also shared, in particular the barbecue, as well as the organization of recreational activities, such as baseball games, rodeos and even stock car races and air flights.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

It is a holiday in practically the entire country except for 4 states: Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana.

Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980.

For years, activists have been campaigning for Juneteenth to be recognized as a federal holiday across the US.

