“Juneteenth” (June 19) or the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States will now be a federal holiday



Vigil on June 19, 2020 for “Juneteenth” at “Say Their Names Cemetery” in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Photo: Brandon Bell / .

On June 19, popularly known as the “Juneteenth” and that commemorates the end of slavery in America, is one signing away from becoming a national holiday.

The House of Representatives voted 415 in favor and 14 against this Wednesday so that June 19 or Juneteenth (a mixture of June and nineteenth in English) is the twelfth day of federal holiday.

Legislation now rests with President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it so that it officially becomes law.

June 19, also known as “Liberation Day” or “Emancipation Day,” is remembered for the date the last enslaved black men learned they were free.

Although in the Civil War, Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, the news did not reach slavery victims until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the libertarian news to Galveston, Texas.

This was almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in the southern states.

The American Civil War, also called secession fought between Confederates and Unionists between 1861 and 1865. The battle dragged on because the former did not want to end slavery.

Liberation Day is the first national holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

“Our federal holidays are purposely few and recognize the most important milestones,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Democrat of New York, as quoted by Telemundo. “I can’t think of a more important milestone to commemorate than the end of slavery in America,” he added.

Senator Edward Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, was the author of the proposal, which had another 60 co-sponsors.

That legislative body approved the bill on Tuesday. under the procedure known as unanimous consent, which is used to speed up the vote as long as no senator vetoes the proposal.

Republicans voted against the legislation

However, despite the consensus, some Republican senators opposed the legislation, arguing that it fosters divisions.

“Because I believe in treating everyone the same, regardless of race, and that we should focus on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no,” said Matt Rosendale, Republican of Montana, in a press release.

Most states already recognize June 19 as a holiday or they commemorate it officially. On states like Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington it is a paid holiday for all state employees.

“National Independence Day”

According to the legislation, the official name of the new federal holiday will be “National Independence Day.”

Indeed, Representative Clay Higgins, Republican of Louisiana, stated that he supported the establishment of the holiday, although he did not like that the official name included the word independence instead of emancipation. “Why would Democrats want to politicize this by co-opting the name of our holy holiday of Independence Day?” Higgins said.

To this, Michigan Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence responded, “I want to tell my white colleagues on the other side, getting their independence from being enslaved in one country is different from a country getting the independence to govern itself.”