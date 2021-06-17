‘Juneteenth’ is officially a federal celebration in the United States



Civil rights leaders attended the signing of the law at the White House.

President Joe biden signed the law that so that June 19 is considered annually as the celebration of ‘Juneteenth’ or Emancipation Day, to remember the end of slavery in the United States.

Although this year the celebration falls on Saturday, Friday will be a holiday for the federal employees of the country.

This celebration has been held annually since the Civil War era, but had not been officially recognized, despite the push that civil rights defenders had made for years.

At the signing of the law approved by the House of Representatives, with the opposition of 14 Republicans, the vice president Kamala harris highlighted the importance of the rule, which she sponsored when she was a senator.

Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day. Freedom Day. Liberation day. Emancipation Day. And today, a national holiday, “said the vice president.

Before signing the bill, President Biden recognized Opal Lee, one of the main activists to achieve this national celebration ..

“Opal, you are amazing. A daughter from Texas. Grandmother of the movement to make June 19 a federal holiday, ”Biden said of the 94-year-old, who was a special guest at the White House.

The president recounted some aspects of Lee’s life. She narrated that when she was 12 years old, on June 19, 1939, a white mob set fire to her family’s house.

“Over the decades, he made it his mission to see this day come. It was almost a singular mission. He walked miles and miles, literally and figuratively, to draw attention to June 19, “he said.

Then the president approached her to greet her.

“It is a day when we remember the moral stain of the terrible toll that slavery caused the country and continues to cause, what I have long called America’s original sin,” he said.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced Thursday that most federal employees will celebrate the holiday on Friday..

The 14 Republicans who did not support the law