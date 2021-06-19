Juneteenth Becomes First U.S. National Holiday in 38 Years

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA) Joe Biden signed a law on Thursday declaring June 19, called Juneteenth, as a new national holiday that was already celebrated by the country’s African-American community.

That day of the year 1865, the last black slaves knew they were free, 2 and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect on January 1, 1863.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power. A day in which We remember the moral stain and the terrible price that slavery has cost the country and that it continues to cost. What I have long called America’s original sin. “Biden put it in a speech at the White House.

Before dozens of activists and legislators, the president highlighted the historical importance of the declaration as a national holiday of Juneteenth, a play on words with the month of June and the pronunciation of 19 in English.

“The great nations,” said Biden, “do not ignore their most painful moments, they do not ignore those moments of the past. They welcome them with open arms. Great nations don’t run away, they understand the mistakes that have been made. And by remembering those moments we begin to heal and grow stronger. “

I was honored to welcome Miss Opal Lee to the White House today. A daughter of Texas. And the grandmother of the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. pic.twitter.com/pl3tFSxGds – President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2021

On September 22, 1862, US President Abraham Lincoln issued an Emancipation Proclamation Order, which became effective on January 1, 1863.

True freedom

However, It was on June 19, 1865, when more than 200,000 black slaves learned that slavery had been abolished..

“The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This implies an absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between former masters and slaves, and the connection that until Now there is between them becomes the connection between the employer and salaried work. Freedmen are advised to remain silent in their current homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in inactivity either there or in any other place. “So read the order issued on June 19, 1865 by Major General Gordon Granger.

Of the 50 US states, 48 ​​already recognized Juneteenth as a holiday, but protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 served to unite some Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The Senate approved it unanimously, while in the House of Representatives he had 415 votes in favor and 15 against (all Republicans).

The last federal holiday created in the US was the birth of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., which has been celebrated on the third Monday in January since 1983. On that occasion, the debate in Congress lasted for 15 years.

With the approval of Juneteenth as a holiday, the US already has 12 holidays. These dates are only mandatory in the public sector.

After Texas ignored President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – freeing the slaves – General Granger and 2,000 troops traveled to Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the freedom to slaves. This celebration is Juneteenth on 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/aNbzoZPht4 – US Embassy in Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) June 18, 2021

The Juneteenth flag represents the history, citizenship, and freedom of enslaved Americans and their descendants. Look at 6/19, the commemoration of the end of slavery. The day is observed today, 6/18 approved 6/16 as a federal holiday. pic.twitter.com/T4n53esYHU – AARP Virgin Islands (@AARPVI) June 18, 2021