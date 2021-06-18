Juneteenth 2021 Is mail delivered on June 19?

. Will the post office deliver mail on Juneteenth 2021?

Is mail delivered on Saturday, June 19, or the day before Friday, June 18? Are the USPS post offices open? The post office is usually closed on federal holidays, but will mail service be suspended when a Juneteenth holiday is declared?

Mail will still be delivered on Friday June 18 and Saturday June 19

June 19 was declared a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17. So, understandably, there was some confusion as to whether or not the mail would be delivered on June 18 or June 19. However, the USPS has made an official statement on the matter. Even though June 19th is now a federal holiday, mail will be delivered on Fridays and Saturdays because the post offices did not have enough time to prepare for a schedule change.

The USPS posted on its website:

The US Postal Service fully supports the new Sixteenth National Independence Day Act and makes June 19 a federal holiday. Unfortunately, it is not possible to stop Postal Service operations to accommodate an observance for the next 24 to 48 hours. We are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and our customers trust us to deliver our essential services. Closing our operations without providing adequate time would lead to operational disruptions and would be detrimental to our clients and those who depend on us. For that reason, the Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021, during normal hours, serving our customers the best we can. The Postal Service will discuss future recognition of this important new holiday with our national unions, management associations, and other stakeholders, consistent with our collective bargaining and advisory obligations.

So while it’s possible (but you’re not sure) the post office is closed for the upcoming June 19 holiday, it won’t be closed this year 2021.

This also means that local USPS post offices will also operate regular business hours on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.

Holidays that the USPS applies

Under the USPS holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Years Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

On holidays, the lobbies are still open for self-service kiosks. And if you want to avoid the lines, you can use self-service if relevant. If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. From the drop-down menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type”. Then enter your city and state or your zip code. Then select how far you are willing to travel in the “within” category and click “Search”.

There has been no news about UPS or FedEx limiting their hours, but if you visit a local branch, it would be best to call first just to confirm they are open.

You can view the FedEx holiday schedule here.

As for UPS, offices are closed on New Years, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Euro 2021 England vs Scotland: How to watch the Live Stream?