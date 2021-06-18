Juneteenth 2021: Are Banks Open or Closed?

. Banks on June 19th

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17, and many people wonder what businesses will be open or closed near them. Will banks open or close today, Friday, June 18, or the same Saturday, June 19?

Bank hours will vary by location, but Federal Reserve financial services will operate normally

Some banks plan to have more limited hours in honor of the June day, while others will not make any changes until next year. That is why it is important to call your local bank to determine the branch hours for Friday June 18 and Saturday June 19.

Currently, the Federal Reserve does not have this day on its list of observed federal holidays, according to its website.

The Federal Reserve tweeted that its offices in Washington, DC, would be closed on Friday, June 18, but the payment systems and financial services of the Federal Reserve Bank will operate normally.

Federal gov. offices will be closed June 18, 2021, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day: https://t.co/iRoqED3zTn

Federal Reserve Bank payments systems will operate normally. See calendar note for updated schedule: https://t.co/iNVvtDeoBH – Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) June 17, 2021

The Federal Reserve noted on its website:

The Federal Reserve Board offices in Washington, DC, will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021, in observance of the 16th National Independence Day. All pre-scheduled announcements will be posted today or postponed until Monday, June 21, with more information on the Board’s website. Federal Reserve Financial Services will operate normally on Friday, June 18 and Monday, June 21, providing payment services, including fulfillment of coin and coin orders, which is standard practice for any federal holiday that falls on a Saturday.

Some individual banks and branches are choosing to apply the holiday. Here is what some individual banks are doing. However, it is a good idea to call your local branch before visiting.

US Bank

US Bank, for example, will close its branches on Friday, June 18 at 1 pm local time, Star Tribune reported. US Bank has branches in 26 states.

Andy Cecere, CEO of US Bank, said in a statement: “The events of the past few weeks changed the conversation and added a sense of urgency that has motivated more people around the world to act to address social injustice. We encourage our employees to use this time to serve our communities, commit to inclusion and advocacy, or simply learn about this important topic. “

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase will also close its branches at 1 pm local time, . reported. (. noted that this would happen on June 19. However, June 19 is a Saturday. You should check with your local branch to see if it will close early on June 18, June 19, or neither.) JPMorgan Chase told ABC 7 Chicago that employees could take an additional floating holiday in honor of the 19th and that it would add the 16th to its holiday schedule in 2022.

Capital One, PNC Financial Services and Fifth Third Bancorp

Capital One Financial Corp, PNC Financial Services Group and Fifth Third Bancorp will close early at 2 pm local time, . reported. However, Washingtonian reported that Capital One banks would close all branches on June 19, and some would close on June 18. Therefore, it is best to check with your local branch for their specific hours.

Logix Federal Credit Union in California

Logix Federal Credit Union told ABC 13 that this year it would be open during normal business hours.

Other services

As for other financial services, the SEC regulator’s offices will be closed on Friday, Barron’s reported. The EDGAR system will also be closed and will not accept applications.

JUNETEENTH MARKET SCHEDULE: As this year’s new federal holiday falls on a Saturday and Fedwire remains open, we will not recommend a #fixedincome market close. Going forward, Juneteenth will be incorporated into our holiday schedule. Schedule and policy: https://t.co/DuaUmV0znC – SIFMA (@SIFMA) June 17, 2021

The Securities and Financial Markets Industry Association said it would incorporate June 18th into its vacation schedule for years to come, MarketWatch reported.

Many federal employees also have Friday, June 18, as a holiday.

Today @POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th falls on a Saturday, most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th. – US Office of Personnel Management (@USOPM) June 17, 2021

You can read the OPM guide on June 18 at the tweet link below.

With Juneteenth now officially a federal holiday, OPM has issued guidance to agencies for observing this holiday tomorrow: https://t.co/ORkJdvYDT6 – US Office of Personnel Management (@USOPM) June 17, 2021

Banks are usually closed on federal holidays

Banks are typically closed on federal holidays (or the Friday before a holiday that falls on a Saturday, or a Monday after a holiday that falls on a Sunday). Therefore, you will likely see more banks closed in 2022 in honor of June 16.

The Federal Reserve notes that the following holidays are currently observed: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

What is Juneteenth?

On June 17, when President Joe Biden signed the 19th bill, he said, in part:

The nineteenth marks both the long and hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning. This is a day of profound, in my opinion, profound weight and profound power. A day when we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to cause, what I have long called America’s original sin. At the same time, I also remember the extraordinary ability to heal, to wait and to get out of the most painful moments and from a bitter, bitter version of ourselves, but to make a better version of ourselves. … Today we consecrate June 16 for what it should be, what it should be: a national holiday …

Juneteenth celebrates and remembers the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, The New York Times reported. They were informed about two months after Robert E. Lee surrendered. The announcement officially put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation of two years earlier.

