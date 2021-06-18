June’s best deals on Amazon

06/18/2021

Jesus Manzano

The laptops They are one of the most demanded products currently on Amazon. Perfect for teleworking, these devices stand out for allowing mobility on a day-to-day basis, just like tablets do. Of course, not all of them are suitable for any user, so depending on your needs you will have to determine which is the computer that best fits what you are looking for. These are some of the characteristics that you should look out for:

Screen: it will determine the size of the device and therefore, its ease of being transported, as well as its weight. Currently almost all screens are at least Full HD, and it is our recommendation when buying a laptop. It can be a very important aspect for certain jobs. You may even be looking for a laptop that is tactile.Processor: key aspect that will determine the performance of the laptop. We recommend the purchase of a device that has a processor that is no more than 18 months old in order to extend its useful life. It is very important to be clear about the tasks we are going to carry out with the laptop, since a laptop or another will be chosen based on this.RAM: another fundamental aspect of the device, especially if we are going to carry out heavy tasks. Our recommendation here is that at least the laptop you buy has 8GB. If you require more for your tasks, you can go to 12 or 16 GB.Graphic card: once again we reiterate being very clear about the use that you are going to give the device. If you are not going to play or it is going to be completely sporadic, you can take advantage of the integrated graphics that the processor carries. If you plan to play with the computer, you will have to add a graphics card with the consequent extra cost.Storage: Here our recommendation is that you buy a laptop that has an SSD disk, with at least 256 GB of storage. Depending on the use that you are going to give it and if you work with files in the cloud, it may be enough or you need more capacity.Drums: once again, we refer to the use that you are going to give it. If you are going to be without being plugged in for a long time, you need to look for one that has a large capacity.

Best deal of the month on laptops

We have selected this HP 15s as the best offer of the month since it is with a significant discount (more than € 50) and has great technical characteristics.

The best laptops, on sale, at Amazon

This is our selection of the best laptops, who are currently with discount in its price on Amazon. We have selected different types so that you can find the one that best suits what you need.

Medion Akoya S15449

It is one of the inexpensive options that we have found, which is also at a discount. This device has the new Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with 8GB of RAM, ideal for all kinds of tasks. It has 512 GB of storage on an SSD disk. It does not have an operating system.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

This convertible touch laptop has a very complete configuration, as it has a powerful AMD Ryzen 4700U processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM, making it ideal for almost all tasks that an average user performs.

Includes a 512GB SSD drive. It comes with Windows 10 Home installed.

Teclast F7 S

An excellent option considering its price. Its processor, an Intel Celeron N3350, is geared towards basic tasks (web browsing, work, watching movies). It has a contained weight, only 1.5 kg. Its storage capacity is 128 GB. It comes with Windows installed.

HP 15s-fq2009ns

One of the best-selling notebooks at the moment on Amazon. A 15-inch device that has very current components.

This device has a 15.6-inch screen in Full HD resolution. Its processor is the Intel Core i5 1135G7, which allows a smooth experience at the application level. This configuration includes 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage capacity on an SSD. It comes without an operating system.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-55

We are going to the 15-inch segment to go to this ultrathin laptop from Acer.

It has an Intel Core i7 1035G1 processor, so at the power level, for everyday tasks, it works completely fluid. This configuration has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on an SSD. It comes with Windows 10 installed.

