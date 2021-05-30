June premieres on Netflix

We are going with the releases that we will have available on Netflix throughout the month of June. Regarding films, some recent successes stand out such as’Puals in the back‘(from Rian Johnson) or’once upon a time in hollywood‘(by Quentin Tarantino), as well as animated movies to kick off the summer holidays like’Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie‘ Y’The dragon of wishes‘.

Regarding series, come back‘lite’ with its fourth season,‘Three meters above the sky: the series’ with its second season or‘Lupine’, series starring Omar Sy that returns to offer the end of this contemporary version of the French classic about Arsne Lupine, white-collar thief and master of disguise.

Here are the premieres of movies, series and documentaries that will arrive on Netflix next month:

3 of June: ‘Three meters above the sky: the series’ T2 (series)

3 of June: ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie‘Parts 1 and 2 (film)

June 4: ‘Feel Good’ T2 (series)

June 4: ‘Xtreme‘(movie)

June 9: ‘The 100’ T7 (series)

11th of June: ‘Lupine’ P2 (series)

11th of June: ‘The dragon of wishes‘(movie)

June 13th: ‘once upon a time in hollywood‘(movie)

June 14-17: ‘lite Short Stories’ (Serie)

June, 15: ‘Working mothers’ T5 (series)

June 17: ‘Black Summer’ T2 (series)

June 18: ‘lite’ T4 (series)

June 22nd: ‘This is Pop’ (documentary film)

June 23: ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie‘(movie)

June 23: ‘Playing with fire’ T2 (series)

June 24: ‘The Naked Director’ T2 (series)

June 29: ‘Puals in the back‘(movie)

