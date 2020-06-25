A few days after the International LGBT Pride Day (June 28) we are in the midst of a global pandemic that has gained the media focus and the attention of brands and users, losing a little amplification the month that for more 50, commemorates the fight for the rights, respect and freedoms of the LGBT community around the world.

Although, year after year, since 1978 the pride march has been carried out in Mexico, this year because of the COVID19 it has been suspended in person, but adapting to the time we live, a virtual march has been created to not leave passing this important date not only for the LTGBT community but also for Mexican society in general, so that losing visibility offline, many of the brands that in recent years have joined the cause in order to generate engagement with this sector of society, have eliminated the budget or have lowered investment and communication on supporting this fight, understanding that we are in a global crisis due to the pandemic, but knowing that there are other communication pillars that are supporting each other, which makes users and members of this community ask ourselves: Shouldn’t brands that join the fight have this in their long-term construction plan and always allocate a budget to This position or because this year there was not so much exposure on the cause, the brands did not see an ROI on the investment to this support ?.

Let us remember that a brand posture is something that is built and supported by communication, and this fight for the rights of the LGBT community is of every day and not only of opportunities.

However, there are brands that, beyond diluting their communication on this cause, have reinforced it in recent years, breaking paradigms on which they had built and gaining credibility in this regard.

Such is the case of Nestlé, MasterCard and Disney, who have created platforms around the community, making it an important pillar in their communication, since they know the value of the segment which only in Mexico does the pink market contributes about US $ 80 billion to the GDP of our country.

Disney, for its part, that since 2018 in the US launched in 2018 a complete line of merchandising items commemorating this community struggle, this year has taken greater steps, opening the month of pride with its Magical Pride parade in Paris, which it marks the brand posture, giving the message of a totally inclusive brand.

In addition to this action, Disney has made parallel efforts to support the cause, launching in Disney Latino « Love Disney », the site for the purchase of pride merchandise, where there is a complete line for Disney fans and not forgetting the inclusion in their stories as “Out” the first Pixar short film on gay themes, which closes the brand’s commitment to this cause and the fight for the rights and freedom of the LGBT community.

Examples like this show us that brand building is something that must be followed up, committed to and planned for, to gain segments and create long-term engagement that can link brands to products and products with causes.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299