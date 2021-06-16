June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month: 10 Healthiest Choices of All Time

There is no better food than fruits and vegetables. They are incredibly light, nutritious and full of vitality, not in vain their consumption is simply essential to ensure optimal health in many aspects. They are so important in the human diet that the National Month of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables is celebrated throughout the month of June, without a doubt the perfect pretext to pay tribute to these powerful foods that are the purest medicine. They are the perfect nutritional addition, they are rich in all kinds of essential nutrients: vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, water and fiber. Also in a natural way are low in calories, fat and sodium, everything we need to prevent all kinds of chronic diseases.

Without further ado to join the celebration, we set about selecting the list with the ten healthiest variants of all time Endorsed by nutritionists! Increasing its consumption will only bring benefits to your life, take note and fill your life with nutrition and colors.

1. Blueberries

Simply perfect and incredibly delicious, blueberries are a nutritional treasure like no other. Its greatest power lies in its immense antioxidant content, substances that protect cells from oxidative stress, a process in which too many free radicals accumulate in the body and damage cells. Therefore, they are considered a cause that increases the risk of suffering from chronic diseases. Free radicals are formed through normal bodily processes such as metabolizing food or from external sources such as pollution or sunlight. There is an interesting study in which the main variants of red fruits were compared, such as blackberries, blueberries and strawberries, Blueberries were found to have the highest antioxidant capacity.

Blueberries / Photo: Pexels

2. Bananas

Bananas are one of the most consumed fruits today, they are accessible, practical, very nutritious and satisfying. Behind its perfect natural wrapping are powerful medicinal benefits, among which its extraordinary potassium content is striking, which functions as an electrolyte and nutrient. They are also a good source of fiber, which is associated with qualities to combat constipation, protect cardiovascular health and are a great ally in weight control. For more context: a medium-sized banana contains about 420 mg potassium, which is far overpriced compared to most of the numerous fruit and vegetable variants.

Bananas / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Avocados

The consumption of healthy fats is essential in any balanced diet and avocados are simply the perfect ally to meet these goals. They are also incredibly satisfying, nutritious and versatile, are conspicuous for their content in omega-3 fatty acids that are associated with benefits to reduce the risk of heart disease. They are also very rich in vitamins such as A, D, E and K, they provide good fiber content and are associated with great qualities for benefit physical and mental performance.

Avocado. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are not only a basic ingredient in gastronomy internationally, they are the perfect nutritional ally. They are a light food, low in calories, very hydrating and rich in potassium. Among its greatest benefits is its content in a phytochemical called lycopene, which is associated with strong antioxidant properties, which protect us against cancer and other chronic diseases. It is striking that they are one of the few vegetables in which its nutritional value is enhanced when cooked, especially considering that most vegetables lose nutrients when cooked. Specifically, its cooking considerably increases the lycopene content.

Tomatoes. / Photo: Unsplash

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are the most refreshing, hydrating and a true ally in the immune system health, are key in the prevention of diseases, especially those related to the respiratory system. In addition, its main variants are perfect with all kinds of foods and complement the nutritional value of numerous dishes, such as grapefruit, lemon, orange, lime and mandarin oranges. They all shine for their content in vitamin C, flavonoids and fiber. Its consumption also benefits the digestive system, combats constipation and is associated with great expectorant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Citrus / Photo: Pixabay

6. Sweet potato

Comforting and warm sweet potatoes, also known as sweet potatoes, stand out for their orange color, which is a reflection of their powerful beta-carotene content and that they are considered a type of vitamin A. It is well known that it is a crucial vitamin for eye health, as it prevents dryness and has the power to protect vision. They are also characterized by their content of vitamin B5 that breaks down fats and vitamin B6, which is related to benefits for speed up metabolism and speed up weight loss. In addition, vitamin B6 promotes brain development during pregnancy and childhood; and it is an extraordinary ally of the function of the immune system. Best of all, sweet potatoes contain another long list of essential nutrients, such as fiber that benefits digestive and intestinal health.

Sweet potato. / Photo: Shutterstock

7. Kale

In recent months much has been said on superfoods that are considered the most nutrient-dense products on the planet and kale is one of those that has attracted the most attention from specialists. Also known as kale, it is one of the most nutrient dense foods. It contains vitamins K, A, and C, all of which benefit your overall health, including your heart, blood, eyes, immune system, and skin. It also has minerals like calcium, potassium, copper, and manganese. It is also very light and low in calories, perfect for losing weight.

Kale. / Photo: Unsplash

8. Spinach

It is no coincidence that spinach was Popeye’s favorite food, they are the perfect nutritional ally to keep us strong and healthy. It contains high amounts of electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium, so they are a good ally to promote a good cardiovascular system health, electrolyte balance and blood pressure regulation. They also provide vitamins A, K and folic acid, a B vitamin that promotes normal cell growth and division. Another genius is its benefits for prevent and combat anemia and chronic fatigue states. They are low in calories and ideal for weight loss.

Spinach. / Photo: Shutterstock

9. Carrots

Crisp, healthy, nutritious and delicious, carrots cannot be missing from nature’s list of healthiest vegetables. They are an extraordinary source of fiber that benefits weight loss, the digestive system and cardiovascular health. They also shine for their vitamin A content, which is associated with great qualities to enhance eye health. They also contain powerful antioxidants that protect us from the effect caused by free radicals. They are hydrating, satisfying and very versatile, they go well in sweet and savory recipes.

Carrots./Photo: Shuttrstock

10. Garlic

Garlic is one of the most powerful medicinal foods of all time, it is an ancient remedy for treating numerous health conditions and the main reason is that they are packed with phytonutrients. Many people tend to classify them as “spice” but in reality they are a vegetable, in fact very low in calories and with an intense flavor. It is characterized by its content of sulfur compounds and a phytonutrient called allicin, which gives it immense antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It is a good ally of cardiovascular health, against arthritis, helps to lose weight, accelerates metabolism and is associated with hepatic, cleansing and expectorant benefits.

Garlic. / Photo: Pixabay

