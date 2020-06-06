We have already confirmed the eight matches that will make up the undercard of the AEW Dark show on June 9 and where we can see the current champion of the company, Jon Moxley, in action.

AEW Dark Billboard June 9, 2020

Eight matches have been announced for the upcoming June 9 AEW Dark show.

The first combat announced and the most outstanding is the one that will face Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony, a fighter who Moxley had already faced but 10 years ago at the CZW company. Anthony had already appeared in a previous episode of Dark in a fight against Shawn Spears that ended up losing.

The second match in importance for this week will be the one The Butcher & The Blade, who as we know Wednesday in Dynamite, will face FTR, and that in this Dark program The faces against Pineapple Pete (Suge D) & Anthony Catena will be seen.

In addition to these two matches, a third match also presents something interesting: QT Marshall will face Zack Clayton. The match itself is unremarkable but Allie will continue to be on QT Marshall’s corner, something that makes Brandi and Dustin Rhodes suspicious.

The remaining five bouts will be three pairs with the participation of SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) against Low Rider and Fuego del Sol, we will also have Jurassic Express vs. Bandon Cutler and Peter Avalon, and finally to the components of Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa & Brady Pierce.

The two remaining individual bouts are the ones that will face Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels already Lee Johnson vs. Dark Order Number 5.

