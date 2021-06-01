June 2021 Monthly Horoscope by Zodiac Sign, Astrology Forecast

Add these dates to your GCal:

June 10: New Moon / solar eclipse in Gemini

June 14: Saturn square Uranus

June 20: Sun enters Cancer

June 22: Mercury Direct

June 24: Full Moon in Capricorn

Happy June! If the past week or two has felt a bit … chaotic … you’re absolutely right: Mercury Retrograde began on May 29, and we’re currently right in the middle of eclipse season. Eclipses happen in sets twice a year, and they tend to speed up your destiny in sudden, often dramatic ways. The second of the spring 2021 eclipses takes place on June 10, and it’s a solar eclipse (which always coincides with a New Moon) in the sign of chatty Gemini.

But the eventful astro-weather isn’t over. One June 14, Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus form a 90º angle that astrologers call a “square.” As you might guess from the name, squares create a tense, harsh energy between the two planets, so don’t be surprised if you feel pulled in two directions at the same time.

Mid-month, the astro-weather starts looking a bit smoother. On June 20, the Sun glides into Cancer, kicking off the start of summer with the summer solstice and marking the longest day of the year — and the end of Gemini season. Just two days later, one June 22, Mercury Retrograde finally ends, so you no longer need to fear miscommunications, technological upheavals, and travel chaos. Finally, the month concludes with a Full Moon in the sign of Capricorn — and no, this Full Moon is not also an eclipse. Phew!

Read your monthly horoscope by Aliza Kelly below:

ARIES

TAURUS

GEMINI

CANCER

LEO

VIRGO

POUND

SCORPIO

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUS

Fish

