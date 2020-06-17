Xbox One consoles already have the June 2020 update Xbox that as the main novelty brings simplifying the administration of the digital games library. You can find the update available in the Settings of your console.

Month by month new updates arrive to improve different sections of the Xbox One family of consoles and in the June 2020 update three main innovations have been announced:

Better management of your digital games Badges to indicate which membership you have Verified official clubs

Xbox 2020 June 2020 update

Manage your digital games

Today’s game collections are often a mix of titles that are played on a disc, purchased from a digital store, or downloaded with a subscription like Xbox Game Pass. All of these amazing titles can make it difficult to decide which ones to keep locally when storage space has run out. The June 2020 update adds layers to the game tiles in the My Games and Applications, Home and Guide section to easily identify where the game is coming from. This version will support Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold games and EA Access subscriptions.

Celebrate your membership

No matter what Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold membership you have, a badge will now appear next to your Gamertag in Home and in the Guide, highlighting precisely which memberships you have. Plus, we want you to have an easier time finding your subscription-related content as an Xbox Game Pass member. If you’re barely joining, we’ll add the Xbox Game Pass content block to the top of your Xbox One dashboard, so you can start discovering your new games right away!

Verified official clubs