June 10, 1971: second chapter of blood towards democratic life

David Roura has on the surface of his skin, on the tip of his tongue, in the fresh memory of what he lived 50 years ago in the streets of the Santo Tomás and Santa María la Ribera colonies. It was a demonstration of students in support of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. A shock group known as Los Halcones, trained expressly to stop the student and social rage that had aroused in 1968, particularly on October 2 in Tlatelolco, turned that June 10, 1971 into the second bloody chapter of a steep, difficult, road to democratic life.

Roura, who has been an actor, poet and journalist, 50 years ago was a young 18-year-old student from Mixcoac High School and a member of a High School Fighting Committee, as he says, committed to the struggle that the students had given in 1968 and that, already then, they had been released from prison. “We felt we had a moral obligation to continue the fight,” he said in an interview.

The activist said that the Mexican State and a group of intellectuals, including Carlos Fuentes and Octavio Paz, from half a century ago, “after the wound left by Tlatelolco, it was very difficult for them to understand what the student movement had been.”

It refers mainly to then-president Luis Echeverría Álvarez, “I thought it was a clean slate … but no. The disproportionate response of the State against the citizens on October 2 caused a very traumatic rupture, ”he said.

Participant, like hundreds of students, in the events of 1968 and a front-line actor in what happened 50 years ago, he was wounded in the nose. Roura affirmed that the state’s repression against society, but mainly against students, continued. And as a context of what happened in Santo Tomás, he recalled:

In January 1969, the repression intensified, the arrests, and almost all those arrested ended up in jail. First they passed through Military Camp Number One and, later, the companions to Lecumberri and the companions to Santa Martha Acatitla. Those of ’68 were in process, there was no sentence, they were on a hunger strike, which little was known in the press, and, meanwhile, we were in frequent contact with the families of political prisoners.

We went to Lecumberri to visit the prisoners, for example, Raúl Álvarez Garín, Fausto Trejo, the teacher (José) Revueltas; they gave us communications, they sent us guidelines and this was discussed in assemblies of the Struggle Committees that were installed in the schools, both at the Polytechnic, the UNAM and Chapingo ”, he said.

He accepted that in the Fight Committees of the different schools there were a series of ideological variations and also in the dynamics of the fight, “but when we all got together there was a Coordinating Committee of those fight committees and it was about going to a single objective : that the Student Movement respond to the vanguard of the organization of organized struggle ”, commented Roura.

He recalled that when Echeverría became president, he offered democratic openness and dialogue. “All this he did with a demagogic purpose. Because they were moments of great repression ”.

The former student, part of the High School Fighting Committee, said that the youth of that time already had contact with the world, “we had information and we were very organized, although not very structured. What is a fact is that we were not willing to continue supporting this paternalism of the government. Stepping on the meadows of the gardens was a crime and youngsters ended up in the police station; But playing in the street was also forbidden, the Julia passed by (a van-type truck) and carried kids; contact with the police was always brutal and, above all, with the group of grenadiers ”, he recalled.

Roura said that, faced with the government’s closure, the young people of 50 years ago responded according to their time.

He mentioned that when they were in the works of the Fighting Committees, it was when the students of the University of Nuevo León came to them, who asked them for their support to carry out a demonstration, a joint act from Monterrey and Mexico City, because the governor had imposed on a rector. “That was the first attempt to privatize the University of Nuevo León, and then the assemblies in the schools began to raise the possible march.”

As part of Echeverría’s demagogic acts, recalls Roura, on the same day of Christmas Eve in 1970, 23 days after his inauguration as president, Luis Echeverría released Ignacia Rodríguez and Salvador Ruiz Villegas. “They began to give safe conducts, there is a cascade of those released, who had sentences of up to 17 years in prison. Revueltas and, as part of the 68 demands, Demetrio Vallejo and Valentín Campa were also released. With that, Echeverría wanted to give an image of the left, that he was a democrat and popular and that he would put an end to the vices of the PRI of the past, ”said Roura.

Determined to carry out the march in support of the university students of Nuevo León, Roura recalled, “the comrades who organized the march on June 10 were very experienced in the marches; there were strategies for where to where and the axes of the march began to be discussed. In this, Echeverría dismisses the rector and the governor of Nuevo León. He declared ‘the left is me’, an absolutist ”.

He revealed that there were student sectors that did not want to support the march, including Salvador Martínez Della Rocca, El Pino, but that Gilberto Guevara Niebla and Manuel Marcué Pardiñas, historical 68, were at the forefront. And something that seemed strange to him was that the Communist Party also signed up.

On the morning of the day of the march, I was making arrangements with artists from the cultural group in which I was, Colectivo Arte en Acción, where the painter José Hernández Delgadillo, Judith Reyes, José de Molina participated, because I was a link between some of those intellectuals and the Committee, because they were going to join the march.

In the auditorium of the School of Biological Sciences of Santo Tomás – Roura continues – there was a strong discussion, Gilberto Guevara and Marcué Pardiñas said yes to the march and the contingents began to arrive. They started making the blankets. One of our slogans was ‘We are out again, no no, yes we are, we are out again!’ That day that slogan was born. And another ‘We don’t want openness, we want revolution!’ And a clear and direct message to the president ‘Che-Che-Che-Che Guevara, READ READ the fuck!’. We were not willing to fiddle with the political system. “

Roura mentioned that a significant number of Los Halcones had appeared to be students, in fact, he said that several were joints in different schools and knew the movements of the students.

In the street of Lauro Aguirre the grenadier trucks were full, and we said ‘let’s see how the hell we are going to move forward’. Little by little, Marcué and Gilberto, who were in the open, began to advance and when the march passed in front of Channel 11 and reaches Avenida de los Maestros and turns right, a group of grenadiers intervenes and a colonel of the police say ‘stop! Dissolve, the march is illegal’. Marcué Pardiñas argued with him, he says ‘there is no permit, we do not have to ask for permission, the march is going to take place, we are exercising our right to demonstrate’ and the wall of grenadiers is trickily opened; then another thicker intervention of the grenadier fence returns; They say again that the march is illegal; Marcué said, ‘they don’t understand reasons’. We began to sing the National Anthem; We thought that the grenadiers had been disconcerted and they opened towards the eastern part of Avenida de los Maestros, but no, it was their plan to let us pass, and when we arrived at México-Tacuba we began to hear some shouts, ‘Che, Che , Che, Guevara, Che, Che Guevara! ‘. I was going with Hernández Delgadillo and Leopoldo Trejo, and in that, I told Hernández Delgadillo, ‘I think they are from the popular high school’. We stayed with that, but when we turned around they were hitting everyone with kendos, electric batons, chacos and karate kicks.

We defended ourselves with the sticks of the banners. There we saw that the hawks recoiled and began to shout ‘hawks, hawks!’, To recognize themselves and relocate after the disorder that arose from the various skirmishes that took place; From within the neighborhoods on Avenida de los Maestros, Sor Juana, Lauro Aguirre, hawks came out and attacked the column, ”he said.

According to Roura’s testimony, there was a police communication to the effect that the column had been split in two. “They came with the strategy of dividing and atomizing us. Those of us who were in the vanguard and had received the first blows, the strongest, counterattacked, but from a building under construction where the Normal Metro station is located, in the southern part, groups of hawks began to come out and began to shoot; They opened some shops and from there he distributed weapons to them, they gave high-powered rifles to those who had previously been with kendo rods, and they began firing at the group, at ground level and from above. When the hawks recoiled, they armed them, and the attack was lethal against us, ”he said.

The ex-student, now 68, recalled that, in the midst of this chaos, the crowd managed to turn towards Río Consulado – at that time there was no internal circuit – and in the Cosmos cinema the confrontations continued, as did El Carrillón and in many streets along the Mexico-Tacuba.

According to Roura, the government’s repressive forces had three plans: one of them to make public opinion believe that the violence unleashed by Los Halcones was nothing more than a rupture of the group of students, who were for and against the March.

The second, using firearms against the protesters, as he stated, occurred from different rooftops around the Normal School of San Cosme. And, the third, the rescue of the wounded on his side, since they seized the facilities of the Green Cross, where, according to Roura, it was said at the time, there were two dead falcons.

I saw military trucks full of soldiers ready to attack us, as in Tlatelolco; They were on the street of Carrillo Puerto, but luckily it did not happen ”, said Roura, who ends with a reflection:

The Mexican state learned something from so much repression: the need for an opening. Perhaps that is why (Jesús) Reyes Heroles carried out the political reform in 1977. And it is that on June 10, 1971, people from the Espartaco League were in the march, they were already in semi-secrecy, Los Guajiros, and that day they said that there was no democratic path, that it was a dream. Then, a series of groups launched into revolutionary action and, shortly after, the Communist League September 23 was founded … Already when Echeverría ends and López Portillo begins, Reyes Heroles understands, very smartly, that there is a democratic path and they open the famous political reform and, there, many comrades come to the political parties, I particularly did not get involved, “said Roura.

