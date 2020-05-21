NBA teams expect the league to tell them around June 1 when players will be required to return to their markets to begin training at the sports venues of their respective franchises. It must be remembered that the league has been stopped since March 11 due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and that, although there are already several teams training, it is not yet mandatory for the players.

We will see when Commissioner Adam Silver makes the decision to return. They must still announce, in addition, the place chosen to play the end of the 2019/20 season. Disney, favorite ahead of Las Vegas right now.

