The Barcelona player has the best time on the Ascent to Estepona Peñas Blancas

Albert Costa and ‘Cohete’ Suárez complete the podium

Daniel Juncadella has been the winner in the GP of Solidarity organized by the Royal Spanish Federation in collaboration with the Red Cross to fight against the coronavirus. The Barcelona player has set the best time in the Subida a Estepona Peñas Blancas virtual followed by Albert Costa and ‘Rocket’ Suárez.

The Royal Spanish Automobile Federation has joined the Red Cross in organizing a fundraising campaign through a virtual race. The race has ended the campaign ‘Speed ​​against the virus’, which the Federation is launching to buy basic protective equipment for health personnel.

The list of participants has been very wide. Faces of the highly renowned royal slopes of our country such as Albert Costa, Miguel Molina, Andy Soucek, Belén García, ‘Cohete’ Suárez, Xavi Lloveras, Fran Rueda, Mikel Azcona or Dani Juncadella have been measured behind the screens for a totally end beneficial.

The test was on the Ascent to Estepona Peñas Blancas, eight kilometers long. The test of the Spanish Mountain Championship has been postponed in real life due to the coronavirus. Participants have used CM Promotion vehicles.

In training, Fran RuCeda has been the fastest with a 4’50 “597, which has earned him the last start of the Climb in his country. He has been followed in time by Dani Juncadella and Héctor Atienza.

In the first of the two climbs, Dani Juncadella set the best time with a spectacular 3’44 “712. Second best time for Albert Costa with a 3’47” 796 and third best for ‘Rocket’ Suárez with a 3’48 “629.

On the second climb, Juncadella lowered his time even further to 3’43 “828 with a very competitive final final. No one could beat the Barcelona player. The podium was completed by Albert Costa and José Antonio ‘Cohete’ Suárez.

“It went better than expected. A little surprised, I had not done these times in any training. I think there is a factor of experience from other years competing in simulators. This modality has been very fun and I have felt very good,” Juncadella declared after the victory.

Results of the GP of Solidarity

