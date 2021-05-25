jumps from 115th to 32nd position

Phil Mickelson has returned to the top 50 of the world golf rankings through the big door after his triumph in the championship of the PGA, which makes him jump 83 places and go from position 115 to 32 in one go.

Mickelson, whose last victory was in the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-am, had been in the club of the 100 best players since 1993, reaching second place several times, the last in 2009. He never led the world rankings.

The qualifying podium remains with the Americans Dustin Johnson in the lead followed by Justin thomas (even though they both missed the cut on Kiawah Island) and Jon rahm, 3rd, who is still the only non-Anglo player in the top ten.

The also americans Bryson DeChambeau Y Collin morikawa They move up to fourth and fifth place, respectively, to the detriment of compatriot Xander Schauffele who drops to sixth.

The also americans Brooks koepka (2nd tied on the Ocean Course) and Patrick Reed swap positions between the seventh and eighth and the British Rory McIlroy Y Tyrrell hatton they go down one position to be ninth and tenth.

World ranking:

1 Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.15 points

2 Justin Thomas (USA) 8.60

3 Jon Rahm (Esp) 8.36

4 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.93

5 Collin Morikawa (USA) 6.93

6 Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.92

7 Brooks Koepka (USA) 6.14

8 Patrick Reed (USA) 6.06

9 Rory McIlroy (GBR) 5.98

10 Tyrrell Hatton (GBR) 5.78

…

32 Phil Mickelson (USA) 3.35

48 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 2.39