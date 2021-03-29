jumped the limits of turn 4 in Bahrain 29 times, whereby Verstappen lost the race

The 2021 season of Formula 1 already has its first controversy: the victory of Lewis hamilton in Bahrain occurred after a Max verstappen asked to return the position.

The reason for such a radio notice was that he had used the outside of the curve 4 Sakhir’s reasoning to hold the position against the defense of the seven-time champion. The action leaves no room for doubt: Verstappen used an illegal zone, according to the general regulations in any circuit, but in this case it was not so clear that it could not be used.

WHAT A FINAL! Verstappen had gone with the knife between his teeth, he had passed Hamilton on the track, but had to let him pass following instructions from his team What a start to the season! # BahrainDAZNF1 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/17CONQAA1d – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) March 28, 2021

That turn 4 is already an old acquaintance of the pilots. For years, all drivers have had it as a perfect point to stretch the good line, since having asphalt they hardly notice a change in grip with respect to the track. The solution would be to put gravel, but so far it has not been used.

According to Hamilton, the main beneficiary, the stewards warned at the drivers’ meeting with the FIA ​​that They couldn’t use that outside of Turn 4 in free practice or qualifying, under penalty of having the times obtained eliminated. TO Valtteri Bottas they took eight turns for this reason, for example, on Friday.

Nevertheless, for career it could be used … or so they said. The stewards gave a de facto free clue, since they indicated that this point would not be monitored and for practical purposes they allowed to skip the general rule: cars they must not step on their four wheels on the outside of the white line that delimits the asphalt and the escape.

This caused many pilots to skip it. Hamilton himself was the first: as the television broadcast revealed, at least 29 of the 56 laps who made up the Bahrain GP drew turn 4 through the loophole. In none of them was he warned, much less penalized.

The controversy comes because the commissioners they changed their criteria in the middle of the race. The ex-pilot Emanuele Pirro (which has already been the subject of controversy in other GPs), Tim Mayer, Mazen Al-Hilli and Richard Norbury, in addition to the race director Michael Masi, decided after the start had already been taken that the pilots yes they would be warned and even sanctioned if they skipped the limits of Turn 4 to gain an overtaking advantage.

That’s why they called Red Bull, before a eventual sanction, and these warned Verstappen, who still took three more corners to return the position to Hamilton. His anger at what he considers a profound injustice was made clear as he did not even try to fight back.

Hamilton and Verstappen weren’t the only ones to skip that corner of Turn 4. Esteban Ocon, for example, he also made an overtaking using that asphalt loophole and, as the winner of the event, he was neither penalized nor warned.