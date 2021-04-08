Jump Trading places its trust in Chiliz

Yesterday, Jump Trading announced its investment in Chiliz, the Blockchain company that issues tokens associated with sports teams, according to Reuters.

Jump Trading invests unknown sum in Chiliz

For those of you who have never heard of Jump Trading, it is a trading company founded around 20 years ago. And of course Chiliz is a Blockchain company known for powering a platform that offers tokens to soccer fans.

The Malta-based company offers sports fans exclusive access. It is worth noting that Chiliz has reached important agreements with giants such as FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester City.

In fact, it is worth mentioning that some of the tokens offered on that platform called Socios.com are listed on Binance and other Korean crypto exchanges.

However, the Blockchain company issued its own cryptocurrency that is also called Chiliz. This is where everything gets interesting given that crypto has had a bull year so far. CHZ has grown 2,100% to around $ 0.47 since early 2021.

Crypto for sports fans

In this regard, Jump Trading has looked at the potential of cryptocurrencies, especially on the Chiliz platform and the sports-focused concept. According to Reuters, Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, assured that the platform can help the sports team to participate and generate income from a wider range of fans.

And, according to CoinTelegraph, it added that ‘Jump Trading’s support of the Chiliz ecosystem and the fans tokens is a recognition for the sports crypto space. It is also an interesting move, as we strongly believe that fans tokens are a much, much larger market. than NFTs and digital sports collectibles.

He also recognized that Jump Trading offers benefits in terms of liquidity and even in terms of experience. According to Dreyfus, both elements will allow the company to conquer new territory and grow the industry globally.

We want to know your opinion! Do you think this Chiliz sports token market will have potential in the future? Do you invest in this type of tokens? Leave us your comment!

